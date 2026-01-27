Central Wyoming College Reaccredited with a Clean Slate by the Higher Learning Commission

Riverton, Wyoming, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Wyoming College (CWC) has been officially reaccredited with a clean slate by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), reaffirming the College’s strong commitment to academic quality, institutional integrity, and continuous improvement.

The decision was made by the Institutional Actions Council (IAC), the HLC’s accreditation decision-making body, which continued and reaffirmed CWC’s accreditation through the 2035–36 academic year. A “clean slate” designation means the College met all accreditation criteria without sanctions, monitoring, or follow-up requirements.

“This outcome is a powerful affirmation of the quality of education we provide and the dedication of our entire campus community,” said Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Earning reaccreditation with a clean slate reflects years of focused work by our faculty and staff to strengthen academic programs, support student success, and ensure that our institutional practices align with the highest standards in higher education.”

The reaffirmation reflects the collective efforts of CWC faculty, staff, and students, and confirms that the College is delivering high-quality instruction, managing resources responsibly, and fulfilling its mission to serve Central Wyoming and beyond.

Accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission is critical to student success and institutional credibility. It ensures that CWC credits remain transferable, students continue to be eligible for federal financial aid, and employers, partners, and communities can trust the value of a Central Wyoming College education.

“This recognition demonstrates that Central Wyoming College is well positioned for the future,” Dr. Wells added. “It allows us to continue innovating, expanding opportunities for our students, and responding to the evolving needs of the communities we serve with confidence.”

The Higher Learning Commission is one of the nation’s largest and most respected accrediting agencies, responsible for accrediting degree-granting postsecondary institutions across the North Central region of the United States.

