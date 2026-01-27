DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Crunchbase, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Crunchbase, Inc. (“Crunchbase”). Crunchbase learned of the data breach around December 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About Crunchbase, Inc.

Crunchbase is a San Francisco-based platform providing AI-driven intelligence on private companies.

What happened?

Around late December 2025, Crunchbase was impacted by a broader voice-phishing campaign targeting corporate systems connected to Google, Microsoft, and Okta. After the company declined to pay the ransom demand, the threat group ShinyHunters released approximately 400 MB of stolen data on January 23, 2026. Crunchbase later confirmed that the information had been taken from its internal network and included personal data, contracts, and other company records. Up to 2 million records were affected by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Crunchbase, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Crunchbase data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.