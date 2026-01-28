LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

28 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 27 January 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,430 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 429.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 434.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 431.938301

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,120,230 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,879,257 have voting rights and 1,468,546 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 201 433.00 08:22:25 LSE 456 433.00 08:26:47 LSE 639 434.00 08:30:06 LSE 708 432.50 08:43:17 LSE 377 432.50 08:43:17 LSE 199 431.50 09:27:13 LSE 272 431.50 09:27:13 LSE 201 431.00 09:29:13 LSE 866 430.50 10:22:45 LSE 359 430.50 10:22:45 LSE 201 430.50 10:25:54 LSE 785 430.00 11:00:27 LSE 438 430.50 11:53:47 LSE 250 430.50 11:53:47 LSE 109 430.50 11:53:47 LSE 361 430.00 11:55:46 LSE 424 430.00 11:55:46 LSE 795 431.00 12:47:18 LSE 47 431.00 12:47:18 LSE 191 431.00 12:47:29 LSE 142 431.00 12:47:29 LSE 71 431.00 12:47:29 LSE 385 431.00 12:47:29 LSE 348 430.00 13:20:26 LSE 201 430.50 13:33:15 LSE 604 430.00 14:15:53 LSE 214 430.00 14:15:53 LSE 806 431.50 14:35:14 LSE 809 431.50 14:35:14 LSE 809 432.00 14:39:02 LSE 239 431.50 14:39:15 LSE 371 432.00 14:47:19 LSE 55 432.00 14:47:19 LSE 42 432.00 14:47:19 LSE 271 431.50 14:49:24 LSE 271 430.50 14:58:24 LSE 201 430.50 14:59:53 LSE 207 430.00 15:09:25 LSE 120 429.50 15:25:51 LSE 17 429.50 15:25:51 LSE 23 429.50 15:25:51 LSE 98 429.50 15:25:51 LSE 219 431.00 16:03:17 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:29 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:30 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:30 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:30 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:30 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:30 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:30 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:30 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:30 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:32 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:33 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:36 LSE 219 433.00 16:08:36 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:21 LSE 1,064 433.00 16:10:21 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:21 LSE 109 433.00 16:10:23 LSE 110 433.00 16:10:23 LSE 922 433.00 16:10:23 LSE 16 433.00 16:10:24 LSE 203 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:27 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:28 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:28 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:31 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:31 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:31 LSE 219 433.00 16:10:31 LSE 219 433.00 16:12:31 LSE 213 433.00 16:12:31 LSE 219 433.00 16:12:31 LSE 407 433.00 16:12:31 LSE 219 433.00 16:12:31 LSE 219 433.00 16:12:31 LSE 219 433.00 16:12:32 LSE 219 433.00 16:12:32 LSE 219 433.00 16:14:29 LSE 219 433.00 16:14:29 LSE 219 433.00 16:14:29 LSE 219 433.00 16:14:29 LSE 219 433.00 16:14:29 LSE 219 433.00 16:14:29 LSE 219 433.00 16:14:29 LSE 145 433.00 16:14:29 LSE 378 432.00 16:14:29 LSE 323 431.00 16:15:47 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 132 431.00 16:21:16 LSE 87 431.00 16:21:19 LSE 219 431.00 16:21:19 LSE 10 431.50 16:26:19 LSE 149 432.00 16:27:31 LSE 200 432.00 16:27:31 LSE 172 432.00 16:27:31 LSE 219 432.00 16:27:32 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



