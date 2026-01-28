Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
28 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:27 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:30,430
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):429.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):434.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):431.938301

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,120,230 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,879,257 have voting rights and 1,468,546 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
201433.0008:22:25LSE  
456433.0008:26:47LSE  
639434.0008:30:06LSE  
708432.5008:43:17LSE  
377432.5008:43:17LSE  
199431.5009:27:13LSE  
272431.5009:27:13LSE  
201431.0009:29:13LSE  
866430.5010:22:45LSE  
359430.5010:22:45LSE  
201430.5010:25:54LSE  
785430.0011:00:27LSE  
438430.5011:53:47LSE  
250430.5011:53:47LSE  
109430.5011:53:47LSE  
361430.0011:55:46LSE  
424430.0011:55:46LSE  
795431.0012:47:18LSE  
47431.0012:47:18LSE  
191431.0012:47:29LSE  
142431.0012:47:29LSE  
71431.0012:47:29LSE  
385431.0012:47:29LSE  
348430.0013:20:26LSE  
201430.5013:33:15LSE  
604430.0014:15:53LSE  
214430.0014:15:53LSE  
806431.5014:35:14LSE  
809431.5014:35:14LSE  
809432.0014:39:02LSE  
239431.5014:39:15LSE  
371432.0014:47:19LSE  
55432.0014:47:19LSE  
42432.0014:47:19LSE  
271431.5014:49:24LSE  
271430.5014:58:24LSE  
201430.5014:59:53LSE  
207430.0015:09:25LSE  
120429.5015:25:51LSE  
17429.5015:25:51LSE  
23429.5015:25:51LSE  
98429.5015:25:51LSE  
219431.0016:03:17LSE  
219433.0016:08:29LSE  
219433.0016:08:30LSE  
219433.0016:08:30LSE  
219433.0016:08:30LSE  
219433.0016:08:30LSE  
219433.0016:08:30LSE  
219433.0016:08:30LSE  
219433.0016:08:30LSE  
219433.0016:08:30LSE  
219433.0016:08:32LSE  
219433.0016:08:33LSE  
219433.0016:08:36LSE  
219433.0016:08:36LSE  
219433.0016:10:21LSE  
1,064433.0016:10:21LSE  
219433.0016:10:21LSE  
109433.0016:10:23LSE  
110433.0016:10:23LSE  
922433.0016:10:23LSE  
16433.0016:10:24LSE  
203433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:27LSE  
219433.0016:10:28LSE  
219433.0016:10:28LSE  
219433.0016:10:31LSE  
219433.0016:10:31LSE  
219433.0016:10:31LSE  
219433.0016:10:31LSE  
219433.0016:12:31LSE  
213433.0016:12:31LSE  
219433.0016:12:31LSE  
407433.0016:12:31LSE  
219433.0016:12:31LSE  
219433.0016:12:31LSE  
219433.0016:12:32LSE  
219433.0016:12:32LSE  
219433.0016:14:29LSE  
219433.0016:14:29LSE  
219433.0016:14:29LSE  
219433.0016:14:29LSE  
219433.0016:14:29LSE  
219433.0016:14:29LSE  
219433.0016:14:29LSE  
145433.0016:14:29LSE  
378432.0016:14:29LSE  
323431.0016:15:47LSE  
219431.0016:21:16LSE  
219431.0016:21:16LSE  
219431.0016:21:16LSE  
219431.0016:21:16LSE  
219431.0016:21:16LSE  
219431.0016:21:16LSE  
219431.0016:21:16LSE  
219431.0016:21:16LSE  
132431.0016:21:16LSE  
87431.0016:21:19LSE  
219431.0016:21:19LSE  
10431.5016:26:19LSE  
149432.0016:27:31LSE  
200432.0016:27:31LSE  
172432.0016:27:31LSE  
219432.0016:27:32LSE  
       

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


