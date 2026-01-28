Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Just Raised Over $20M as V1 Protocol Transitions from Concept to Utility





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset landscape in early 2026 is undergoing a massive shift. For years, the market was dominated by projects that promised a lot but delivered very little in terms of actual code. Many investors are now tired of "vaporware" and are looking for something more substantial. They want a project that has moved past the drawing board and into the hands of real users.

A quiet revolution is happening in the world of decentralized finance. One specific protocol is currently capturing the attention of the most experienced market participants. This project has spent months in careful development, and it is finally reaching a major turning point.

The transition from a simple financial concept to a working utility tool is a rare moment in any crypto cycle. It signals that the risk of failure is dropping while the potential for adoption is exploding. Those who pay attention to these technical milestones often find themselves ahead of the curve.

The Vision Behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a new DeFi crypto designed to fix the liquidity problems that have plagued the industry for a decade. At its core, the project is building a decentralized lending and borrowing ecosystem. The primary goal is to allow people to use their digital wealth without having to sell their favorite assets. Whether you hold ETH, USDT, or other major tokens, you can use them as collateral to unlock liquidity.

The market has responded to this vision with incredible speed. Mutuum Finance has officially raised over $20.1 million in funding. This is a massive figure for a project in this stage of development. Even more impressive is the size of the community.

There are now more than 19,000 individual holders backing the project. This large number of holders is crucial. It shows that the protocol has broad support from people all over the world. A project with a large and active community is much more likely to survive and thrive in the long run compared to one owned by just a few wealthy individuals.

Token Growth and Daily Rewards

The financial performance of the MUTM token has been a major highlight for early participants. This new crypto first opened its doors to the public in early 2025. Since that time, the token has seen a massive 300% surge in price. This growth is a direct reflection of the project hitting its development goals on time.

Currently, the project is in Phase 7 of its distribution. The token is priced at $0.04, which is a significant discount compared to the confirmed launch price of $0.06. This means that the earliest participants are already set for early MUTM appreciation.

To keep the community engaged, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard. Every single day, the top contributor to the ecosystem receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This constant activity ensures that there is always excitement and energy surrounding the protocol as it moves toward the finish line.





Supply Dynamics and Accessibility

The structure of the MUTM token supply is designed for long-term health. The total supply of tokens is capped at 4 billion. To ensure that the community has a strong voice in the future of the project, 45.5% of the total supply has been allocated for the early distribution phases. This equals 1.82 billion tokens.

The demand for these tokens has been relentless. So far, over 835 million tokens have already been sold. This means that almost half of the available early supply is already in the hands of investors. As the supply shrinks, the competition for the remaining tokens is getting much more intense.

To make the process as easy as possible, Mutuum Finance supports multiple entry methods. You can participate using various cryptocurrencies, and the platform even supports direct MUTM payments for those already in the ecosystem. This accessibility is a major reason why the project has been able to attract such a large number of holders so quickly.

The V1 Era and the Final Opportunity

The biggest milestone for this new top crypto happened on January 27, 2026. Mutuum Finance has officially moved into the utility phase with the launch of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This is no longer just a concept; it is a working piece of financial technology. Users can now test the lending pools, the mtToken system, and the automated liquidators in a live environment.

This launch is the ultimate signal for anyone who has been waiting on the sidelines. History shows that once a protocol moves to a live testnet, the final stages of the distribution sell out in record time. Phase 7 is moving incredibly fast, and the project will soon transition into its final stages.

The move toward "Phase 2" of the roadmap is already being discussed. This next phase will include the expansion to Layer-2 networks and the introduction of a native stablecoin. For anyone looking to secure their position in the potential next big crypto giant, the window is closing. Once the V1 protocol moves from the testnet to the mainnet, the opportunity to enter at these early prices will be gone. The transition from concept to utility is complete, and the era of Mutuum Finance has officially begun.