Bitcoin Everlight Announces Public Presale and Phased Node Network Roadmap





SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight today announced the launch of its public presale alongside the release of a phased development roadmap for its lightweight transaction and node network. The initiative comes as market participants increasingly examine infrastructure-level participation within the Bitcoin ecosystem amid evolving views on Bitcoin’s market maturity.

Bitcoin Everlight is designed as a transaction layer that operates alongside Bitcoin without modifying its base protocol. The project aims to support faster transaction routing and predictable payment behavior while maintaining Bitcoin’s existing security and settlement framework.

Shifting Focus Toward Bitcoin Infrastructure

As Bitcoin adoption has expanded globally, institutional and industry analysis has increasingly highlighted the role of supporting infrastructure in sustaining long-term network usability. While perspectives on Bitcoin’s growth trajectory continue to differ, there is growing recognition that scalability, transaction efficiency, and network participation mechanisms are critical to supporting broader usage.

Bitcoin Everlight positions itself within this context by focusing on transaction routing, lightweight verification, and accessible node participation rather than changes to Bitcoin’s underlying consensus rules. The project’s design emphasizes compatibility with Bitcoin’s existing architecture while addressing operational considerations related to transaction flow and network availability.

Public Presale Overview

Bitcoin Everlight’s public presale introduces the BTCL token under a fixed supply framework. The total supply of BTCL is capped at 21,000,000,000 tokens, reflecting a predetermined issuance structure intended to support long-term network planning and transparency.

Of the total supply, allocations are designated for public participation, node-related incentives, liquidity provisioning, ecosystem development, and team contributions. Team allocations are subject to vesting schedules designed to align long-term development incentives with network stability.

The presale follows a multi-stage structure and includes release conditions that distribute tokens gradually following the token generation event. This approach is intended to support orderly network participation and reduce sudden supply imbalances as the ecosystem develops.

Node Network Design and Participation

A central component of Bitcoin Everlight’s architecture is its dedicated node layer. Everlight Nodes are designed to perform transaction routing and lightweight verification functions without maintaining Bitcoin’s full historical ledger. This reduces resource requirements while allowing participants to contribute to network operations.

Nodes are responsible for tasks related to transaction relay, coordination, and maintaining network availability. Participation is governed by defined operational criteria, including uptime, performance consistency, and protocol compliance. Incentives are structured to reward reliable operation and sustained participation over time.

By separating transaction routing and coordination from Bitcoin’s base-layer settlement, the network aims to distribute operational responsibilities while preserving Bitcoin’s role as the final settlement layer.

Utility and Network Functionality

BTCL utility is directly connected to network operations. The token is used within the ecosystem for transaction routing fees, node participation requirements, and performance-based incentives. Additional optional functions include anchoring operations that periodically reference the Bitcoin blockchain to support transparency and auditability.

These mechanisms are designed to align network usage with operational contribution, reinforcing predictable behavior and long-term system reliability.

Phased Development Roadmap

Bitcoin Everlight is following a phased development approach that prioritizes testing, validation, and gradual ecosystem integration. Initial phases focus on node deployment, transaction routing stability, and performance benchmarking. Subsequent phases are intended to expand network participation, refine operational incentives, and support broader ecosystem integrations.

This structured rollout is intended to balance innovation with reliability, allowing the network to mature through measured stages rather than rapid, untested expansion.

“Bitcoin’s early growth was supported by participants who focused on infrastructure, validation, and operational reliability,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight. “Everlight is being developed with a similar emphasis on transaction flow, verification, and long-term network resilience.”

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a lightweight transaction layer designed to enhance Bitcoin’s usability for fast, low-friction payments while preserving Bitcoin’s existing security model. The network operates independently of Bitcoin’s base protocol and focuses on predictable transaction behavior, accessible node participation, and phased development aligned with long-term stability.

For more information and updates, visit:

Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Medium: https://medium.com/@BitcoinEverlight

Media Contact:

Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Everlight. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04f707d4-3c50-453f-92b6-0fc4dc53c5ac