Pet Butler Attracts New Owner with Expansion Goals for its Lexington, KY Resale

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Butler, a provider of professional pet waste removal and pet care services, has announced new ownership in Lexington. Caleb Davis has acquired the existing franchise location and brings decades of leadership experience and a fresh perspective to the established business.

Davis discovered the opportunity while exploring business investments and was drawn to Pet Butler’s proven model and strong support system. “I wasn’t necessarily looking to enter the pet industry,” he said. “But once I saw what Pet Butler offers and the value behind the brand, I saw real potential.”

With a background in sourcing and operations at major corporations like Toyota and Volkswagen, Davis is focused on growing the business through operational efficiency and community engagement. “This is about building something meaningful, where I have ownership, responsibility, and the chance to make an impact,” he shared.

He’s especially looking forward to stepping out from behind the desk. “I spent years going to work in the dark and coming home in the dark. Being outside, building relationships, and leading a team is what energizes me.”

“Caleb brings a strategic mindset and strong leadership background to the Pet Butler system,” said James Young, President of Pet Butler. “We’re excited to support him as he builds on a solid foundation in Lexington. His drive and business acumen are exactly what we look for in a franchise partner.”

Davis plans to quickly evaluate operations and build on what’s already working. His long-term vision is to grow a sustainable business that serves the community and creates opportunity for others. “To me, success means not just running a business, but building something that can thrive beyond me.”

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a franchise opportunity owned by SpringGreen Enterprises, the parent company of SpringGreen and SGE Marketing Services. The company operates more than 100 territories across the United States with over 40 franchise owners. Pet Butler gives pet lovers a chance to turn their passion for pets into a business built on recurring revenue and strong support.



