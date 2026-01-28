Wrap Advances WrapVision with U.S Produced, NDAA-Compliant Next-Generation IONODES PERCEPT Body-Worn Camera Platform

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public safety technology, today announced the launch of the latest generation WrapVision body-worn camera platform, powered by the IONODES PERCEPT BC200, a next-generation body-worn video solution engineered to deliver flexibility, interoperability, and security for mission-critical operations.

WrapVision with the PERCEPT BC200 body camera is purpose-built for regulated public safety and enterprise environments, with a strong emphasis on United States Country of Origin, NDAA compliance, and long-term procurement confidence. The platform is designed to reduce supply-chain and geopolitical risk while supporting agencies potentially operating under increasingly stringent federal, state, and local compliance frameworks.

Built for Mission-Critical Applications, the PERCEPT BC200 Offers:

Certified architecture designed to be aligned with National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and Trade Agreements Act (TAA) requirements

designed to be aligned with requirements Designed, engineered, and assembled in North America , supporting U.S. Country of Origin procurement standards

, supporting U.S. Country of Origin procurement standards Open-platform architecture enabling interoperability with leading video management systems (VMS), digital evidence management systems (DEMS), and command-and-control platforms

enabling interoperability with leading video management systems (VMS), digital evidence management systems (DEMS), and command-and-control platforms High-definition video capture with an extended wide-angle field of view for improved situational awareness

with an extended for improved situational awareness Real-time connectivity via LTE, Wi-Fi, and secure VPN for live streaming and rapid evidence access

via LTE, Wi-Fi, and secure VPN for live streaming and rapid evidence access Integrated GPS and sensor telemetry with rich metadata to support investigative, training, and compliance workflows

The PERCEPT BC200’s open architecture is designed to enable agencies to avoid proprietary ecosystem lock-in, allowing deployment across on-premise or cloud-based environments while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure. We believe this flexibility supports scalable adoption and long-term digital transformation initiatives without sacrificing reliability, security, or evidentiary integrity.

“We intentionally selected the PERCEPT BC200 to help strengthen WrapVision’s security posture, supply chain resilience, and alignment with evolving public sector trust requirements,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap. “By prioritizing NDAA compliance and U.S. assembly, we are aiming to reduce risk while delivering a platform agencies can deploy with confidence.”

WrapVision powered by the IONODES PERCEPT BC200 body camera is positioned in our target markets as a competitively priced, compliance-ready alternative to legacy body-worn camera systems. The platform supports Wrap’s subscription-driven revenue model, enabling recurring software, evidence, and integration services with the goal of extending lifecycle value for customers.

As part of Wrap’s broader Non-Lethal Response ecosystem, we believe WrapVision supports accountability and transparency before, during, and after critical incidents, integrating seamlessly with our existing training, policy, and operational workflows.

WrapVision with the IONODES PERCEPT BC200 body camera is available now through Wrap’s sales and distribution channels. Agencies and enterprise customers may contact Wrap for additional information.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with country-of-origin (COO) United States. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

About IONODES

IONODES pushes the boundaries of video technology, delivering innovative products that enhance people’s lives while ensuring their safety and security. We help government, commercial and enterprise organizations, including Fortune 500 companies around the world, solve operational challenges by providing smart and connected IoT video solutions that can be easily integrated into existing workflows and business processes. For more information, please visit www.ionodes.com.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

