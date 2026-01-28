Formula E Headlines New EV LIVE Programme at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit

London, UK – 27 January 2026 – Sustainability Magazine, part of BizClik, has confirmed a series of energy and mobility-focused sessions for Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit, taking place 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre, Westminster.
New for 2026, the agenda will introduce EV LIVE, a dedicated programme focused on electric mobility and transport decarbonisation, alongside senior-level discussions on the global energy transition.
The Energy Transition Forum
The Energy Transition Forum will take place on 4 March 2026 from 10:30–11:15 (GMT) on the Sustainability Stage.
The panel will explore practical strategies for decarbonising energy systems as organisations shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources. Speakers will examine scaling solar, wind, hydrogen and storage infrastructure, managing intermittency, and enabling policy and investment to support the transition.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Ritesh Das, Head of Product Net Zero, OVO Energy
- Yvonne Holmes, Group Director of Sustainability, DCC
- Alessandro Ciampechini, Technical Director, Built Environment Sustainability, WSP
- Della Jung, Decarbonisation Director, Energy Transition Leader, GE Vernova
EV LIVE: Transitioning to Electric Fleets
As part of the newly launched EV LIVE programme, the panel Transitioning to Electric Fleets will take place on 4 March 2026 from 11:45–12:30 (GMT) in the Westminster Room.
The session will examine the strategies and technologies enabling organisations to move from combustion vehicles to electric fleets. Panellists will discuss total cost of ownership, charging infrastructure, operational planning and real-world case studies supporting efficient and scalable fleet electrification.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Ben Lawson, Vice President Strategic Initiatives, Enterprise Mobility
- Matt Manning, Head of Sustainability, BT Group
The Future of Net Zero Automotive: Workshop
A dedicated workshop, The Future of Net Zero Automotive, will take place on 5 March 2026 from 11:15–12:00 (GMT) in Workshop Room 1, in association with KINTO Zero.
The session will explore the innovations, policies and partnerships shaping the future of electric mobility and sustainable transport systems. Attendees will gain practical insight into electrification, battery technology, hydrogen mobility and decarbonising automotive supply chains.
EV LIVE: New for 2026
EV LIVE launches in 2026 as a focused content stream within Sustainability LIVE, dedicated to electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and transport decarbonisation.
The programme will feature four dedicated panel discussions:
- The Future of Electric Cars in a Net Zero World
- Building the EV Charging Infrastructure
- Transitioning to Electric Fleets
- Heavy Transportation and the Future of Electric HGVs
Confirmed speakers across EV LIVE include organisations such as Formula E and DP World, bringing insight from across automotive, logistics and mobility ecosystems.
Why it matters
Energy and transport remain two of the most critical sectors in the net-zero transition. These sessions provide decision-makers with practical insight into how energy systems are evolving and how electric mobility can be scaled efficiently, reliably and commercially.
Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026
Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit brings together global sustainability, energy, mobility and technology leaders to examine the strategies and innovations driving the transition to a net-zero economy.
Event details
- Dates: 4–5 March 2026
- Venue: QEII Centre, Westminster
About BizClik
BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and live events across sustainability, technology, procurement, fintech and AI.
