Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Files First Priority Patent and Advances Core Regulatory Readiness

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” “American Fusion” or the “Company”), together with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary (“Kepler”), reported progress across multiple technology and regulatory initiatives, including the filing of Kepler’s first priority patent application and continued advancement of the Company’s regulatory readiness initiatives supporting its transition toward SEC reporting status.

Patent Filings

Kepler Fusion Technologies recently filed its first priority utility patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering core architectural elements of its proprietary Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform (U.S. Patent Application No. 19/457,819). Two related follow-on non-provisional patent applications were subsequently filed earlier this week. These filings establish Kepler’s initial priority position and mark a key milestone in building a defensible intellectual property foundation. Additional patent filings are expected as development progresses.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, commented, “These initial patent filings represent an important step in protecting the core architecture of the Texatron platform. Our focus remains on disciplined execution — securing the intellectual property, advancing development, and positioning the technology for long-term commercial deployment.”

Regulatory Update

To advance the Company’s transition toward SEC reporting status, Renewal Fuels recently retained Costaldo Law Group, P.C. to serve as lead securities counsel. Costaldo Law Group will advise the Company on ongoing securities compliance matters, including the preparation and filing of a Form 10 registration statement under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Drafting of the Form 10 is currently underway and is proceeding in parallel with the Company’s audit process.

In addition, the Company confirmed that it has completed all requested responses and supplemental submissions to FINRA in connection with its previously filed corporate action to effect a corporate name change to American Fusion Inc. and a voluntary trading symbol change. The Company has completed the name change with the State of Delaware and the FINRA review process is now in its final review stage.

PCAOB Audit Progress

The Company reported continued progress in its audit for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, which is being conducted by JV CPA Inc., a PCAOB-registered accounting firm. Management indicated that the Company has substantially complied with the auditor’s information requests and that the audit is significantly underway, with a targeted completion timeframe in February 2026.

Investor Relations Engagement

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen investor communications and market visibility, the Company has engaged Investor Brand Network (IBN) to support its investor relations and strategic communications initiatives. IBN is a well-established financial communications platform with extensive experience supporting public companies through national news distribution, investor-focused content creation, and broad syndication across digital media channels. The engagement is intended to enhance the Company’s visibility within the investment community, improve consistency and reach of corporate messaging, and support shareholder engagement as the Company advances its regulatory readiness and long-term corporate strategy.

Richard Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc., added, “Over the past several weeks, we have made meaningful progress across legal, regulatory, audit, and intellectual property fronts. Advancing our Form 10 preparation, nearing audit completion, progressing our FINRA corporate action, and initiating priority patent filings all reflect deliberate execution as we build the foundation for American Fusion.”

With respect to ongoing litigation involving the return and cancellation of previously issued shares, the Company provided an update regarding its action pending before the Superior Court of the State of Washington. The Company indicated that all required materials and filings have been prepared and submitted in support of its request for entry of default and related relief consistent with its previously disclosed objective of correcting its capitalization and returning the subject shares to treasury. A court hearing is scheduled for the 29th of January, and the Company expects to provide further updates as appropriate as the matter progresses.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Hawkins

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Renewal Fuels, Inc.

info@renewalfuels.net