Breeze Expands Its Nice, Nonstop Service to New Destinations, Including Nassau, Bahamas, This Summer

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today announced it will bring its Seriously Nice™ service to Atlantic City, N.J., Brownsville, Texas, and Nassau, Bahamas, beginning in May.

The airline also announced returning service to San Antonio, Texas, as well as several new routes between existing cities in its network.

“Breeze’s convenient, direct service to underserved destinations continues to resonate with travelers, and we’re eager to introduce Brownsville and Atlantic City to our unique, elevated product offering,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “We’re also excited to welcome new and returning Guests in historic San Antonio after four years away and to add Nassau as our fourth international destination as we prepare to kick off an exciting season of summer travel.”

Beginning today, travelers can book flights on Breeze from:

Atlantic City, N.J., to:

Charleston, S.C. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 6, from $49* one way);

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 11, from $39* one way); and

Tampa, Fla. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 11).



Brownsville, Texas, to:

Orlando, Fla. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 15, from $79* one way).



Charleston, S.C., to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 6, from $49* one way).



Columbus, Ohio, to:

Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8, from $49* one way); and

Orlando, Fla. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8).

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to:

Huntsville, Ala. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting June 12, from $39* one way); and

Pensacola, Fla. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 7, from $49* one way).

Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., to:

Columbus, Ohio (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8, from $49* one way).



Hartford, Conn., to:

Louisville, Ky. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 29, from $49* one way).



Huntsville, Ala., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting June 12, from $39* one way).



Los Angeles, Calif., to:

Louisville, Ky. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 6, from $99* one way).



Louisville, Ky., to:

Hartford, Conn. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 29, from $49* one way);

Los Angeles, Calif. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 6, from $99* one way); and

Pittsburgh, Pa. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 7, from $39* one way).



Madison, Wis., to:

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8, from $49* one way).



Memphis, Tenn., to:

San Antonio, Texas (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8, from $49* one way).



Orlando, Fla., to:

Brownsville, Texas (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 15, from $79* one way); and

Columbus, Ohio (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8).

Pensacola, Fla., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 7, from $49* one way); and

San Antonio, Texas (summer seasonal, nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 10, from $49* one way).

Pittsburgh, Pa., to:

Louisville, Ky. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 7, from $39* one way).



Raleigh-Durham, N.C., to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 11, from $39* one way);

Madison, Wis. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8, from $49* one way); and

San Antonio, Texas (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 7, from $79* one way, and one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8).



San Antonio, Texas, to:

Memphis, Tenn. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8, from $49* one way);

Pensacola, Fla. (summer seasonal, nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 10, from $49* one way);

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 7, from $79* one way, and one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Mondays and Fridays starting May 8); and

Tampa, Fla. (summer seasonal, one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 10).

Tampa, Fla., to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 11);

Nassau, Bahamas (nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 11, from $99* one way); and

San Antonio, Texas (summer seasonal, one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 10).



Breeze was named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), as well as the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.

The airline is known for its flexible network that directly and conveniently connects travelers to underserved cities nationwide, making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.

*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ACY-RDU, RDU-ACY, PIT-SDF, SDF-PIT, HSV-FLL, and FLL-HSV. *$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ACY-CHS, CHS-ACY, MEM-SAT, SAT-MEM, PNS-SAT, SAT-PNS, BDL-SDF, SDF-BDL, CMH-GSP, GSP-CMH, MSN-RDU, RDU-MSN, FLL-PNS, and PNS-FLL. *$79 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for RDU-SAT, SAT-RDU, BRO-MCO, and MCO-BRO. *$99 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for TPA-NAS, LAX-SDF, and SDF-LAX. Promotion must be purchased from January 28, 2026, through February 3, 2026 (11:59 pm PT). ACY-CHS, CHS-ACY, LAX-SDF, and SDF-LAX promotion is valid only for travel from May 6, 2026, through September 15, 2026. PIT-SDF, SDF-PIT, FLL-PNS, PNS-FLL, RDU-SAT, and SAT-RDU promotion is valid only for travel from May 7, 2026, through September 15, 2026. MEM-SAT, SAT-MEM, CMH-GSP, GSP-CMH, MSN-RDU, and RDU-MSN promotion is valid only for travel from May 8, 2026, through September 15, 2026. BRO-MCO and MCO-BRO promotion is valid only for travel from May 15, 2026, through September 15, 2026. BDL-SDF and SDF-BDL promotion is valid only for travel from May 29, 2026, through September 15, 2026. PNS-SAT and SAT-PNS promotion is valid only for travel from June 10, 2026, through September 15, 2026. ACY-RDU, RDU-ACY, and TPA-NAS promotion is valid only for travel from June 11, 2026, through September 15, 2026. HSV-FLL and FLL-HSV promotion is valid only for travel from June 12, 2026, through September 15, 2026. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 84 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.