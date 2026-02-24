Breeze Airways Announces Two New Cities, Expanded Intra-Florida Service for Convenient Nonstop Travel

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today announced the addition of Birmingham, Ala., and Tallahassee, Fla., to its nationwide network beginning in July. The airline also announced more than a dozen new nonstop routes, including an expanded intra-Florida network, to bring greater convenience and connectivity to residents, travelers, and commuters across the state.

“For nearly five years, Breeze has been filling a long-overlooked gap in the industry by connecting underserved markets with affordable, nonstop service,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “The addition of these new cities and routes will give even more travelers the opportunity to save precious hours that would otherwise be spent flying through hubs or driving.”

Beginning today, travelers can book flights on Breeze from:

Akron-Canton, Ohio, to:

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (existing route increasing to daily beginning July 1); and

Portland, Maine (seasonal, nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $59* one way).





Atlantic City, N.J., to:

Tampa, Fla. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 1, from $79* one way).





Birmingham, Ala., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $59* one way); and

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $49* one way).





Charleston, S.C., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $49* one way).





Cincinnati, Ohio, to:

Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $49* one way); and

Portland, Maine (seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $79* one way).





Columbus, Ohio, to:

Portland, Maine (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays beginning July 1);

Savannah, Ga. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 1, from $59* one way); and

Tampa, Fla. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $79* one way).





Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to:

Birmingham, Ala. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $59* one way);

Charleston, S.C. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $49* one way);

Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. (nonstop on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays starting July 2, from $49* one way);

Jacksonville, Fla. (nonstop daily starting July 1, from $49* one way);

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (existing route increasing to six times weekly beginning July 1);

Pensacola, Fla. (existing route increasing to six times weekly beginning July 1);

Salisbury, Md. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 1, from $79* one way);

Savannah, Ga. (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning July 1);

Tallahassee, Fla. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $39* one way);

Tampa, Fla. (nonstop service operating 13 times weekly starting July 1, from $40* one way); and

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 1, from $79* one way).





Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., to:

Cincinnati, Ohio (seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $49* one way); and

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays starting July 2, from $49* one way).





Jacksonville, Fla., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop daily starting July 1, from $49* one way).





Myrtle Beach, S.C., to:

Akron-Canton, Ohio, (existing route increasing to daily beginning July 1);

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., (existing route increasing to six times weekly beginning July 1);

New York/Islip, N.Y., (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays beginning July 1);

Pittsburgh, Pa. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $39* one way); and

Portland, Maine (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service starting July 2).





New York/Islip, N.Y., to:

Myrtle Beach, S.C., (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays beginning July 1).





Norfolk, Va., to:

Orlando, Fla., (existing route increasing to eight times weekly beginning July 1).





Orlando, Fla., to:

Norfolk, Va. (existing route increasing to eight times weekly beginning July 1); and

Pensacola, Fla. (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning July 2).





Pensacola, Fla., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., (existing route increasing to six times weekly beginning July 1); and

Orlando, Fla., (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning July 2).





Pittsburgh, Pa., to:

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $39* one way).





Portland, Maine, to:

Akron-Canton, Ohio (seasonal, nonstop on Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $59* one way);

Cincinnati, Ohio (seasonal, nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $79* one way);

Columbus, Ohio, (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays beginning July 1);

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service starting July 2); and

Savannah, Ga. (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service starting July 1).





Raleigh-Durham, N.C., to:

Birmingham, Ala. (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $49* one way); and

Tallahassee, Fla. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $39* one way).





Salisbury, Md., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 1, from $79* one way).





Savannah, Ga., to:

Columbus, Ohio (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 1, from $59* one way);

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning July 1); and

Portland, Maine (one-stop, no-change-of-plane BreezeThru service starting July 1).





Tallahassee, Fla., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $39* one way); and

Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (nonstop on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting July 2, from $39* one way).





Tampa, Fla., to:

Atlantic City, N.J. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 1, from $79* one way);

Columbus, Ohio (nonstop on Mondays and Fridays starting July 3, from $79* one way);

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop service operating 13 times weekly starting July 1, from $40* one way); and

Nassau, Bahamas (existing route increasing to four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning July 2).





Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa., to:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (nonstop on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting July 1, from $79* one way).





Breeze was named one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 for its fresh take on affordable flying that is transforming low-cost air travel into a nice experience. It was also named the Best Major Airline in North America by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), as well as the No. 3 Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure in 2025, placing Breeze in the list’s top four every year since it began flying.

The airline is known for its flexible network that directly and conveniently connects travelers to underserved cities nationwide, making air travel more accessible to millions of travelers coast to coast. Coupled with its brand-new fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and premium products like free family seating, fast onboard WiFi, preferred seat options, and no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.

To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com, or download the Breeze Airways app.

*$39 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for FLL-TLH, MYR-PIT, PIT-MYR, RDU-TLH, TLH-FLL, TLH-RDU. *$40 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for FLL-TPA, TPA-FLL. *$49 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for BHM-RDU, CHS-FLL, CVG-GSP, FLL-JAX, FLL-GSP, FLL-CHS, GSP-FLL, GSP-CVG, JAX-FLL, RDU-BHM. *$59 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for BHM-FLL, CAK-PWM, CMH-SAV, FLL-BHM, PWM-CAK, SAV-CMH. *$79 No Flex Fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for ACY-TPA, AVP-FLL, CMH-TPA, CVG-PWM, FLL-SBY, FLL-AVP, PWM-CVG, SBY-FLL, TPA-ACY, TPA-CMH. Promotion must be purchased from February 24, 2026, through March 2, 2026 (11:59 pm PT). ACY-TPA, AVP-FLL, CMH-SAV, FLL-TPA, FLL-JAX, FLL-SBY, FLL-AVP, JAX-FLL, SAV-CMH, SBY-FLL, TPA-FLL, TPA-ACY promotion is valid only for travel from July 1, 2026, through September 15, 2026. CAK-PWM, CHS-FLL, FLL-TLH, FLL-GSP, FLL-CHS, GSP-FLL, PWM-CAK, RDU-TLH, TLH-FLL, TLH-RDU promotion is valid only for travel from July 2, 2026, through September 15, 2026. BHM-FLL, BHM-RDU, CMH-TPA, CVG-PWM, CVG-GSP, FLL-BHM, GSP-CVG, MYR-PIT, PIT-MYR, PWM-CVG, RDU-BHM, TPA-CMH promotion is valid only for travel from July 3, 2026, through September 15, 2026. FLL-TLH, RDU-TLH, TLH-FLL, TLH-RDU is valid for Tuesday travel only. FLL-TPA, TPA-FLL is valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel only. ACY-TPA, AVP-FLL, CMH-SAV, FLL-SBY, FLL-AVP, SAV-CMH, SBY-FLL, TPA-ACY is valid for Wednesday travel only. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 86 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Connecticut, South Carolina, and Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

Media Contact:

McKinnley Matson

corporatecommunications@flybreeze.com

(801) 436-3984‬

B-Roll | Newsroom