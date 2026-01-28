Critical Minerals Are Moving to the Front Line of National Security

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Critical minerals are no longer just about mining — they’ve become a national security issue. Materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earths are used in everything from fighter jets and radar systems to batteries, electric vehicles, and power grids. Because so many of these materials come from a small number of foreign suppliers, governments are pushing hard to secure more reliable sources. For investors, that shift matters, because it means steady, long-term demand backed by policy support and strategic importance while keeping a close eye on Active Companies that include: Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCPK: CUHRF), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG).

One area getting a lot of attention is deep-sea minerals. On the ocean floor are naturally occurring mineral deposits, called polymetallic nodules, that are rich in nickel, cobalt, manganese, and copper. These minerals are the same ones needed for defense systems and next-generation energy technologies. Deep-sea mining is still developing, but many see it as a way to ease supply shortages and reduce dependence on geopolitically risky regions. As rules and oversight continue to take shape, this emerging sector is starting to attract both strategic partners and early investors.

Analysts expect the global critical minerals market to continue growing strongly through 2030 and into the next decade. According to recent industry forecasts, the overall market—covering key materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, rare earth elements, and graphite—is projected to expand from roughly $328 billion in 2024 to about $494 billion by 2030 under several research estimates, with some longer-range forecasts reaching around $586 billion by 2032.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCPK: CUHRF) Welcomes NOAA Deep-Sea Mapping Initiative Near American Samoa - Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (FSE: X45) ("Deep Sea" or the "Company") a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, today welcomed the announcement that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (the “NOAA”) will undertake a major deep-sea mapping and characterization initiative in federal waters offshore American Samoa.

According to public reporting, the NOAA program will focus on high-resolution seabed mapping, geological characterization, and environmental baseline data collection across a substantial area of deep-ocean territory. The initiative forms part of a broader U.S. government effort to improve scientific understanding of domestic deep-sea mineral systems and to inform future policy, regulatory, and resource-planning decisions.

The mapping effort is being advanced under the U.S. Department of Commerce’s offshore critical minerals agenda and follows recent Executive Branch actions emphasizing the strategic importance of securing long-term access to critical minerals necessary for national defense, advanced manufacturing, energy transition, and emerging technologies.

“We view NOAA’s deep-sea mapping program as a meaningful and necessary step in building the scientific and environmental foundation required for responsible subsea mineral exploration,” said James Deckelman, CEO of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “High-quality geological data and environmental baselines are essential prerequisites for any credible, long-term development of deep-sea mineral resources.”

PRIORITIZING CRITICAL MINERALS & NATIONAL SECURITY - Deep-sea mineral systems, including polymetallic nodules and crustal deposits, are understood to contain metals such as nickel, cobalt, copper, manganese, and rare earth elements, which are integral to defense and aerospace systems; energy storage and electrification infrastructure; advanced manufacturing and robotics; and artificial intelligence and high-performance computing supply chains.

As geopolitical competition for critical minerals intensifies and terrestrial supply chains face increasing constraints, the United States and allied nations are devoting greater attention to domestic and allied-controlled sources of strategic materials, including the deep seabed. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Deep Sea Minerals by visiting: https://deepseamineralscorp.com/investors/#news-releases

Deep-sea mineral resources draw growing interest as governments seek supply diversification creating opportunity for Companies that may include:

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), a leading developer of the world’s largest resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, recently announced that its U.S. subsidiary, The Metals Company USA LLC (“TMC USA”), has submitted a consolidated application to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for an exploration license and a commercial recovery permit for polymetallic nodules in international waters of the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific Ocean.

The application was filed under NOAA’s new consolidated application and review process and represents the first submission of its kind. It covers a ~65,000 km2 exploration and commercial recovery area in the CCZ, compared to a commercial recovery area of ~25,000 km2 in TMC USA’s initial commercial recovery permit application from April 2025.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), a U.S.-based ocean exploration and marine resource development leader, received news late last year that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM), a department of the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) has initiated the formal review process for its unsolicited request for a potential marine mineral lease sale in federal waters offshore Virginia.

"BOEM’s decision to initiate this process is an important step toward responsibly evaluating the mineral potential of the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf," said Mark Gordon, Chairman and CEO of Odyssey Marine Exploration. "Reliable access to critical minerals is essential to America’s economic vitality and national security. We appreciate BOEM’s leadership in advancing a transparent, science-based review under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act."

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) recently announced $35 million in battery sales to three unnamed customers. “We’re pleased to see increasing momentum on our SeaPower battery sales and look forward to continued strong growth with our current UUV customers and to integrating on several new platforms throughout 2026. With manufacturing capacity coming online in North America in addition to our European operations, we are well positioned to supply power systems to the rapidly growing UUV segment, across platforms from extra-large to small (XLUUV to SUUV),” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics.

SeaPower batteries enable long-endurance subsea operations on unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). With 200% greater energy density and 46% less weight per kWh compared to traditional oil-compensated or pressure-housed batteries, SeaPower enables extended, deeper, and more complex underwater missions for defense, commercial, and marine research applications.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) recently announced a contract award and an extension, respectively, for two of its drilling rigs. Together, the fixtures represent approximately $168 million of firm backlog. In Brazil, the Deepwater Mykonos was awarded a contract with bp. The estimated 302-day campaign is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and contribute approximately $120 million in backlog, excluding additional services and compensation for mobilization and demobilization.

In Norway, three one-well options have been exercised for the Transocean Enabler. The incremental 105 days of work, which is in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity, is expected to contribute approximately $48 million in backlog and commits the Enabler through September 2027.

