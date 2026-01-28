Carson Group Acquires Midwest Firm Managing Half a Billion in Assets

Omaha, Neb., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $55 billion* in assets under management (AUM), announced today that it has fully acquired Schlipman Wealth, a long‑time Carson partner that manages just over $500 million in AUM. As part of the move, the firm will rebrand as Carson Wealth in Quincy, Ill.

Led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor Mark Schlipman, AIF®, CEPA®, the team has been part of Carson’s independent advisor network since 2014 and serves individuals, families and business owners with comprehensive financial planning and investment management. The transition to Carson Wealth represents the next chapter in a long‑standing relationship rooted in shared values and approach.

“Growth-minded firms like Mark’s choose to join Carson Group because we offer resources, scale and a collaborative environment that empowers advisors to provide the best possible client experience,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “By becoming a wholly owned Carson Wealth office, the firm and its advisors gain access to advanced technology, deep support for both clients and team members and the opportunity to further develop talent and expand their impact across the region. Our practitioner-led model is designed for long-term partnership, enabling firms to grow with intention while remaining focused on serving families with excellence.”

Schlipman founded his company after an early internship at a law firm shaped his perspective on client service. He saw firsthand how often financial advice was reactive, limited to moments of crisis rather than designed to support the full arc of a client’s life. As his practice evolved from a solo advisory business into a firm, Schlipman built a team grounded in proactive, goal-based planning, clear communication and transparent fees designed to build long-term client confidence at every stage of their financial journey.

Today, the team includes wealth advisors Cody Hildebrand, RICP®, Drew Schlipman, and Gavin Higgins, partner and wealth advisor Sayeed Ali, along with support from Director of Operations Jennifer Blaesing and a seasoned client service and operations team. In addition to their Quincy headquarters, the team has satellite offices in Overland Park, Kan., and Lake Ozark, Mo.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been deeply aligned with Carson’s philosophy and values, and this felt like a natural progression,” Schlipman said. “Becoming a fully integrated Carson Wealth office gives us access to the national brand recognition, scale and resources to pursue thoughtful acquisitions and growth. It also allows us to expand how we serve clients through Carson’s robust tax, private client and technology platforms. Most importantly, it ensures our team and clients are supported by a firm built for long-term strength and continuity for generations to come.”

Carson Group manages over $55 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

