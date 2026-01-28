InQuisient’s Data Management Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InQuisient, a recognized leader in data management and strategic enterprise planning solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that InQuisient’s comprehensive suite of strategic enterprise planning and data management solutions have been added to Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace® program. The CarahCloud program combines the benefits of the AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature, along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers with a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. AWS Marketplace helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as InQuisient. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

Carahsoft serves as InQuisient’s Public Sector distributor and manages its AWS Marketplace distribution through Carahsoft’s CarahCloud program. As partners since 2012, Carahsoft’s sales, marketing and operations professionals and its reseller partners work jointly with InQuisient to drive the adoption of InQuisient’s solutions within the Public Sector.

InQuisient’s enterprise planning and data management solutions provide Government agencies with greater visibility, control and confidence in their information. The company’s platform enhances data transparency to support regulatory compliance, boost collaboration and drive consistency. InQuisient’s solutions available in AWS Marketplace include:

InQuisient Premium Platform: The web-based enterprise data management and governance solution equips agencies with integrated tools for data-driven decision-making, process automation and business transformation. The platform enables agencies to optimize resources, manage complex portfolios and better align strategic objectives with execution.



"The launch of InQuisient software and services in AWS Marketplace marks a significant milestone for our company and our customers,” said Scott Dixon Smith, Chief Executive Officer at InQuisient. “By working with AWS, we are making it easier than ever for agencies to access our powerful solutions, drive digital transformation and achieve their business goals with greater speed and efficiency. We are excited to empower more enterprises around the world through this AWS Marketplace listing."

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at InQuisient,” said Randy DeWoolfson, Chief Innovation Officer and President at InQuisient. “Making our software and services available in AWS Marketplace not only expands our reach but also enables agencies to seamlessly integrate our robust data management and analytics capabilities into their cloud ecosystems. This launch represents our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving meaningful outcomes for our clients."

Carahsoft works with a range of InQuisient and AWS certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver an end-to-end cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of technologies that securely drive modernization through cloud technology.

“With InQuisient’s availability in AWS Marketplace through our CarahCloud program, agencies gain streamlined access to a suite of enterprise planning and data management solutions,” said Troy Meraw, who leads the InQuisient Team at Carahsoft. “This listing simplifies access to critical data management capabilities, helping transform fragmented data into a trusted knowledge base that supports agile planning and modernization. Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain committed to delivering innovative, efficient enterprise planning and data management solutions to the Public Sector.”

Through InQuisient’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Federal customers now have an additional option to enable Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com. To learn more about InQuisient’s solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 214-4790 or InQuisient@carahsoft.com. Explore InQuisient’s solutions here.

About InQuisient

InQuisient is a comprehensive enterprise strategic planning solution that unifies strategic planning, enterprise architecture, portfolio and project management, and technology asset management, together with robust data integration, metadata management, risk and health management, resource management and more all in one easy to use platform. For more information, please visit www.inquisient.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

