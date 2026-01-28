Digits Names BILL an API Partner to Streamline Financial Management for Businesses and Accountants

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL®), is thrilled to announce an API partnership with BILL , the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses to manage, move, and maximize their money. Designed to streamline financial operations by transforming tedious tasks into seamless, automated processes, the API integration now provides joint customers with real-time visibility into bills, invoices, and payments by securely syncing BILL data directly into the Digits ledger. This enables financial management that is real-time, automated, and intuitive for both business owners and accountants.



"We're thrilled to partner with BILL as we share a common vision to automate and simplify financial management for businesses and accountants alike,” said Jeff Seibert, CEO and Founder of Digits. “This collaboration bridges powerful technology with shared goals, turning the tedious task of AR/AP accounting into a seamless automation that enables smarter, faster decision-making. Together, we empower our customers to focus on what they do best—growing their businesses.”

In today's fast-paced financial environment, accessing real-time data and insights is crucial. By integrating with BILL, Digits seamlessly automates the accounting for bills, invoices, and payments leveraging BILL’s modern API platform. This delivers a more unified experience, delivering streamlined workflows and comprehensive financial visibility, all while reducing manual tasks.

“BILL brings decades of proven innovation in advancing intelligent financial operations at scale for nearly half a million businesses, more than 9,000 accounting firms and our extensive network," said Ariege Misherghi, SVP & GM of AP and Accountant Channel at BILL. “By connecting BILL’s accounts payable data with Digits’ AI-native ledger through our API platform, we’re empowering SMBs and accountants to operate more efficiently with a connected and accurate financial tech stack– freeing them to focus on growth.”

Highlights of the BILL Integration:

Automated Data Management: Effortlessly syncs bills, invoices, and payments records from BILL to Digits, helping reduce errors and manual entry.

Effortlessly syncs bills, invoices, and payments records from BILL to Digits, helping reduce errors and manual entry. Real-Time Financial Tracking: Delivers immediate insights into accounts payable and receivable aging, enabling better financial planning.

Delivers immediate insights into accounts payable and receivable aging, enabling better financial planning. Comprehensive Transaction Matching: Digits Automatically matches imported transactions from BILL against bank data, ensuring precise financial oversight and reducing reconciliation time.



As a modern accounting platform powered by the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL®), Digits integrates seamlessly with existing financial tools, automating workflows such as bookkeeping, billing, invoicing, financial reporting, and more. This integration provides business owners and accountants with the clarity and control needed to focus on growth, backed by robust tools to streamline practices and deliver exceptional service.

“Digits' integration with BILL is a game-changer. What I love most is how it automatically syncs bill payments and matches them with bank transactions, reducing manual hassle and the risk of duplicates—a huge efficiency boost for our team,” said Senior Accountant at Hiline, Katie Burns

This strategic collaboration underscores the commitment to innovation and excellence in financial management, empowering customers to focus on strategic growth with powerful technology.



For more information about the integration and its benefits, visit digits.com /blog/bill

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL), accounting software that works for you to deliver real-time financials and automate the month-end close. Pairing consumer-grade design with a suite of custom-trained models and agents, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adb0729b-716d-45c5-b551-57fbaa7c5e28