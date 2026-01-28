Vishay Intertechnology 1200 V SiC MOSFET Power Modules in Industry-Standard SOT-227 Package Increase Power Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced five new 1200 V MOSFET power modules designed to increase power efficiency for medium to high frequency applications in automotive, energy, industrial, and telecom systems. The Vishay Semiconductors VS-SF50LA120, VS-SF50SA120, VS-SF100SA120, VS-SF150SA120, and VS-SF200SA120 feature Vishay’s latest generation silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs in the industry-standard SOT-227 package.

Offered in single switch and low side chopper configurations, each power module released today features a SiC MOSFET integrated with a soft body diode offering low reverse recovery. The result is reduced switching losses and increased efficiency for solar inverters; off-board chargers for electric vehicles (EV); SMPS, DC/DC converters, UPS, and HVAC systems; large scale battery storage systems; and telecom power supplies.

The compact SOT-227 package of the VS-SF50LA120, VS-SF50SA120, VS-SF100SA120, VS-SF150SA120, and VS-SF200SA120 allows the devices to serve as drop-in replacements for competing solutions in existing designs, enabling designers to adopt one of the newest SiC technologies without the expense of changing PCB layouts. The molded package also offers electrical insulation up to 2500 V for one minute, lowering costs by eliminating the need for additional insulation between the component and heatsink.

The power modules provide continuous drain current from 50 A to 200 A and low on-resistance down to 12.1 mΩ. The RoHS-compliant devices deliver high speed switching with low capacitance and offer a high maximum operating junction temperature of +175 °C.

Device Specification Table:

Part # V DSS I D R DS(ON) Configuration Package VS-SF50LA120 1200 V

50 A 43 mΩ Low side chopper SOT-227

VS-SF50SA120 50 A 47 mΩ Single switch VS-SF100SA120 100 A 23 mΩ Single switch VS-SF150SA120 150 A 16.8 mΩ Single switch VS-SF200SA120 200 A 12.1 mΩ Single switch



Samples and production quantities of the VS-SF50LA120, VS-SF50SA120, VS-SF100SA120, VS-SF150SA120, and VS-SF200SA120 are available now, with lead times of 13 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

