BOSS Zhipin Continues Share Buybacks with Additional RMB20 Million

 | Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB20 million to repurchase 315,908 ordinary shares. This move is part of the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. Under its existing repurchase program, BOSS Zhipin may repurchase up to USD250 million worth of its shares by the end of August 2026.

 

            











        

            

            
