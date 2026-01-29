B2BROKER Enhances B2CORE Across Web and Mobile, Advancing Its Brokerage Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER , a global fintech company delivering advanced solutions for brokerage, Forex, and crypto exchanges, has announced a major update to B2CORE across its web platform and mobile applications for iOS and Android. Today, B2CORE powers the operations of over 100 brokers worldwide, supports more than 1.5 million active end users (MAU) each year, and serves a global trading community exceeding 10 million traders. The platform processes over $800 million in deposits and facilitates more than 220,000 funding and withdrawal transactions annually, underscoring B2CORE’s expanding role as a central operational platform for brokerage businesses.

As mobile-first investing becomes the norm for traders worldwide, brokers are being forced to reassess fragmented technology stacks amid rising client acquisition costs and tighter regulation. Many firms still rely on disconnected systems for payments, client management, marketing, and mobile access — driving up costs, slowing decision-making, and limiting scalability.

Throughout 2025, B2CORE continued to scale alongside its client base, introducing a series of infrastructure upgrades focused on performance, resilience, and operational efficiency.

A fully scalable, real-time Introducing Broker (IB) system was implemented, generating and processing around 2 million rewards daily, supported by the launch of a new Golang-based microservice that replaced the legacy PHP monolith.

These changes delivered 10–15× performance improvements across key processes, alongside enhanced reporting capabilities, faster filtering, and KEDA-based autoscaling for consumers. In parallel, B2CORE expanded its ecosystem through new integrations, including DXtrade, cTrader spreads support, B2TRADER connectivity, and extended IB functionality such as real-time rewards, spread-based payment plans, and detailed deposits and withdrawals reporting.

The latest B2CORE update has consolidated critical brokerage functions into a single operational hub, reducing reliance on external tools and manual workflows. This allows brokers to streamline operations, improve client retention, and respond faster to market and regulatory changes without expanding internal teams.

The release introduces new integrated payment providers — Visionpay (HILZI), LuqaPay, and Ozow in the Payment System Service, in-house developed by B2BROKER. Enabling brokers to offer more localized funding and withdrawal methods aligned with regional client preferences. The upgraded crypto deposit flow in user experience-wise and expanded Payment System Service improve transparency and reduce friction at critical funding touchpoints, supporting higher conversion and retention rates.

New data-sharing capabilities with Salesforce and SendGrid (Twilio) allow brokers to connect client activity inside B2CORE with external CRM and communication systems. This enables more advanced sales automation, lifecycle marketing, and partner engagement without increasing operational complexity.

As client acquisition, funding, and ongoing engagement increasingly take place on mobile devices, the latest B2CORE updates for iOS and Android reinforce the role of mobile as a primary access channel for global brokerages.

The Android update introduces multilingual support, enabling brokers to scale into new regions with localized user experiences and reduced support overhead. Copy trading is now available within the mobile apps through a web-view framework, enabling brokers to roll out social and strategy-based investing to mobile users without building or maintaining separate native interfaces or onboarding flows. Native Savings module in iOS App, improved portfolio observability, and upgraded crypto deposit interfaces are designed to encourage clients to keep assets within the broker’s ecosystem for longer. Real-time security push notifications further strengthen trust and transparency, particularly for high-frequency or mobile-first users.

Commenting on the release, Moustapha Abdel Sater, Chief Commercial Officer at B2BROKER, said: “Brokers today are not looking for any kinds of unique, unparalleled tools. They are looking for systems helping them boost efficiency while staying close to their clients. Our B2CORE update is about further removing unnecessary challenges across the entire brokerage lifecycle, from funding and investing to sales automation and mobile engagement.”

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

