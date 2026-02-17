B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, an AI-Native Localization Platform for Global Brokers to Scale Through





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER , the global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, has announced the rebranding of its localization product WEBLATE to B2TRANSLATE , alongside the launch of an upgraded AI-powered translation and localization solution.

B2TRANSLATE is a localization platform designed to help brokers expand into global markets faster by removing language barriers at scale. It is built with an AI-first approach to deliver fast, high-quality translations out of the box. The service includes the ability to translate into any language, including the right-to-left ones, ensuring a solid user experience, no matter which part of the world they’re operating from.

The solution is available free of charge to all B2BROKER clients and is seamlessly integrated with key parts of its ecosystem, including B2CORE, B2TRADER, B2COPY, and B2CONNECT. At the same time, B2TRANSLATE can also be used effectively as a standalone product thanks to its comprehensive API, giving users more flexibility in how to deploy this service in their operations.

One of B2TRANSLATE’s key values is its real-time behaviour. With an instant interface and content translation in just two seconds, all changes made in B2TRANSLATE are applied immediately in the live product, without any additional steps or delays. As a result, brokers can launch and run updates for localized platforms faster and with less effort.

B2TRANSLATE also supports translation across web platforms, admin panels, iOS and Android apps, and Android APKs, which means users get the same localized experience no matter where they interact with the product.

A key differentiator of B2TRANSLATE is its AI Context framework, including Key Context and Product Context. These tools allow teams to define tone of voice, terminology, and brand style, ensuring translations remain consistent across products and markets. Over time, this context evolves, improving translation quality and reducing the need for manual corrections.

The updated UI makes everyday processes faster for product and content teams, while role-based access and API support allow B2TRANSLATE to fit easily into automated workflows, including CI/CD and continuous delivery setups.

The launch of B2TRANSLATE addresses a clear market need. Studies show that 59% of users avoid English-only websites, while 75% are more likely to take action when content is presented in their native language. For brokers, effective localization can increase conversion rates by up to 70%, making language accessibility a direct driver of revenue growth.

“Our focus was to build an AI-native solution that delivers fast, accurate translations from day one,” said Arthur Azizov, CEO and Co-Founder of B2BROKER. “With B2TRANSLATE embedded across our ecosystem, brokers can scale globally, improve conversions, and enter new markets with confidence.”

B2TRANSLATE transforms localization from a slow, manual process into an automated, AI-driven capability, helping brokerages reach multilingual audiences and compete globally with speed and precision.

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialized entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximize efficiency, and drive growth.

About B2TRANSLATE

B2TRANSLATE is a comprehensive web-based localization tool integrated with B2BROKER products. This tool enables efficient translation of a product's web user interfaces (WebUIs) into multiple languages, ensuring global accessibility for applications.

Contact

B2BROKER

sales@b2broker.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e2c663c-4063-40dc-b9b3-706046b7232a