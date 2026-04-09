B2BROKER Group Expands B2COPY into a Scalable Multi-Server Copy Trading Infrastructure with Transparent Pricing





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER Group , providing global fintech solutions for financial institutions, has introduced a comprehensive update to its B2COPY platform, consolidating a series of recent developments into a unified, scalable copy trading infrastructure. The release focuses on improving transparency, operational efficiency, and monetisation flexibility for brokers operating across multiple servers and trading environments.



Transparent pricing model

At the centre of the update is the introduction of a fully transparent pricing model, positioning B2COPY among the few solutions in the market where brokers can assess costs in advance and model potential profitability with precision. Through the newly launched ROI calculator , brokers can simulate expected potential returns and better understand the economic dynamics of copy trading before deployment. The pricing model also includes premium hosting on Amazon Web Services (AWS), along with ongoing maintenance and updates, eliminating the need for brokers to manage technical resources or operational overhead.



Unified multi-server infrastructure

The platform’s infrastructure has been extended through integration with B2TRADER, B2BROKER’s multi-asset trading platform. This connection enables brokers to deploy copy trading within a unified trading environment, eliminating fragmentation between execution and investment layers. Copy trading is accessible not only through the proprietary B2TRADER interface but also via the TradingView UI, providing greater flexibility for end users.



B2COPY’s multi-server architecture enables cross-platform copy trading across any supported system, allowing trades to be replicated seamlessly between B2TRADER, MT4, MT5, cTrader, and any other combinations. As a result, brokers can scale operations without duplicating liquidity pools or rebuilding trader networks, supporting growth across regions and platforms.



Expanded monetisation tools

Beyond infrastructure, the latest update introduces refinements to business logic and user experience. Brokers can now configure partner reward structures with greater granularity, assigning different commission splits across multiple fee types. This enables more targeted incentive models and improves the commercial flexibility of affiliate programs.



Transparency has also been enhanced by the visibility of High Watermark values at the subscription level, allowing both investors and administrators to continuously monitor whether performance or profit fees are triggered clearly. By making fee mechanics visible rather than implicit, the platform reduces ambiguity and strengthens investor trust.



Measurable operational efficiency has been improved by enabling leverage adjustments on existing accounts without requiring an account reset. This solution simplifies CRM management for both investors and back-office teams, reducing support overhead and enhancing user experience and overall satisfaction.



Alongside these technical improvements, B2COPY’s website and product materials have been updated to provide clearer positioning and easier navigation for prospective clients, aligning product communication with the platform’s expanded capabilities.

“With these updates, we further enhance B2COPY’s position as a fully integrated, multi-server copy trading infrastructure that also supports PAMM and MAM models,” said Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2BROKER Group. “The goal is to give brokers the ability to scale more efficiently in changing market conditions and volatility, while maintaining transparency and control across their operations.”



About B2BROKER Group

B2BROKER Group is a group of companies that provide global fintech solutions for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in Dubai (HQ), London, Limassol, and Hong Kong, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER Group serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.



About B2COPY

B2COPY is a money management platform developed by B2BROKER Group for brokers and financial institutions. It enables investors to replicate trades while managing risk. B2COPY offers customizable trading conditions, commissions, and profit-sharing models. Operating as a SaaS platform, B2COPY is connected to B2TRADER, MT4, MT5, and cTrader — four of the most widely used trading platforms — ensuring accessibility for most traders and brokerage firms.

Contact

B2BROKER Group

sales@b2broker.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bcca281-786d-4681-8f9c-0e7413b85ca8