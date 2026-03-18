B2TRADER by B2BROKER Integrates FXCubic to Expand Liquidity and Risk Management Infrastructure





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCubic , a leading provider of connectivity and liquidity infrastructure for brokerages, and B2BROKER , a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, are expanding their collaboration through the integration of FXCubic’s liquidity and risk technology into the B2TRADER platform.

This initiative strengthens institutional multi-asset trading capabilities and advances the technological foundation available to brokers and liquidity providers.

B2TRADER is a multi-asset trading platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions. The integration delivers a high-performance trading environment designed to meet the requirements of institutional markets. FXCubic clients will benefit from a modern mobile-first approach that ensures seamless trading across devices without compromising functionality or performance. Built on a scalable SaaS infrastructure, B2TRADER enables brokers to operate efficiently at scale while maintaining operational flexibility.

Multi-asset capabilities constitute a core advantage of the integrated solution. Clients gain access to trading across cryptocurrencies, CFDs, and perpetual futures within a unified environment, broadening market opportunities and enabling diversified trading strategies. Advanced routing rules and configurable commission structures will enhance execution efficiency by optimizing liquidity pathways and pricing models to meet specific business requirements. These features support greater control over trading operations and improve adaptability in dynamic market conditions.

Designed with institutional efficiency in mind, the interface supports sophisticated trading operations while maintaining ease of navigation and operational clarity. Combined with the platform’s scalable architecture, this design approach ensures that FXCubic clients can leverage enterprise-grade capabilities without sacrificing usability.

“Expanding our partnership with FXCubic through B2TRADER integration represents a natural evolution of our shared commitment to institutional innovation,” said Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2BROKER. “By combining scalable infrastructure with advanced multi-asset capabilities, we are equipping brokers with technology that enhances operational efficiency and market responsiveness.” “FXCubic is committed to expanding the availability of its high-performance liquidity and execution infrastructure across the industry,” said Ege Kozan, CEO of FXCubic. “Through this integration, brokers using B2TRADER can leverage FXCubic’s liquidity connectivity and risk management technology to operate more efficiently in fast-moving markets.”

The expanded partnership underscores both companies’ strategic focus on advancing institutional trading technology and delivering solutions that address the evolving complexities of modern financial markets.

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions.

About B2TRADER

B2TRADER is a multi-asset trading platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions. It supports trading across various markets in a single account: Forex, crypto CFD, spot fiat and crypto, precious metals and commodities, equity indices, NDFs CFD, perpetual futures, equities, ETFs, and fixed income. The platform processes up to 3,000 requests per second, ensuring stable operation under high load. B2TRADER enables flexible trading customisation, multi-asset collateral, and advanced order execution, offering a scalable and reliable solution for modern brokerage businesses.

About FXCubic

FXCubic is a London-based connectivity technology provider for the FX industry, delivering high-performance liquidity and execution infrastructure designed to meet the demands of modern brokerages. The company specializes in low-latency software and advanced liquidity management systems, with its liquidity bridge widely recognized across the industry for its stability and performance under pressure. By providing flexible and reliable trading infrastructure, FXCubic helps brokerages enhance operational efficiency, expand their product offering, and achieve superior trading performance across global markets.

Contact

B2BROKER

sales@b2broker.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2010a61b-abcf-4542-8502-18f819008d51