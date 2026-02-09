B2BROKER Introduces Multi-Server and Cross-Platform Copy Trading, PAMM and MAM for Large Brokerages

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER , a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, has launched Multi-Server Copy Trading through its money management platform B2COPY , enabling brokers to unify MT4, MT5, and cTrader into a single investment network with full support for Copy Trading, MAM, and PAMM.

The new architecture addresses one of the key most persistent structural challenges in brokerage infrastructure: fragmented trading environments across platforms, servers, and investment products. By consolidating previously isolated ecosystems into one unified pool of liquidity, traders, and investors, B2COPY enables brokers to scale social trading operations while significantly reducing operational complexity.

Historically, brokers operating multiple platforms have been forced to manage separate Copy Trading, MAM, and PAMM environments. Each server maintained its own leaderboard, master accounts, and investor base, limiting scalability and reducing the monetization potential of existing clients.

B2COPY’s Multi-Server and Cross-platform architecture eliminates these silos. A single master strategy can now serve investors across all connected platforms and servers, transforming dispersed client bases into one integrated investment network.

The release also introduces cross-platform fund transfer functionality. Investors can not only copy strategies across platforms but also move capital seamlessly when subscribing. For example, an investor can subscribe to a strategy running on a different server or platform, such as moving from MT4 Live 1 to MT4 Live 2 or from MT4 to MT5, with automatic capital transfer, removing friction between trading environments.

The solution is designed primarily for large and scaling brokers operating across multiple regions and platforms. With Multi-Server Copy Trading, brokers obtain the following advantages. They can:

Consolidate Copy Trading, MAM, and PAMM into a single infrastructure

Expand the reach of master traders across all platforms instantly

Eliminate “cold start” challenges when launching new servers

Unlock cross-platform client liquidity and monetization

Reduce operational costs by distributing investors more evenly across servers





Now, when a broker launches a new server, existing master strategies become immediately available to its entire client base, enabling instant scalability without rebuilding investment ecosystems from scratch.

“For years, brokers have been scaling their platforms but not their investment ecosystems,” said Arthur Azizov, Founder and CEO of B2BROKER. “Multi-Server Cross-Platform B2COPY Trading platform changes this paradigm. It allows brokers to treat their entire infrastructure as a single investment environment, where traders, brokers, and capital flow freely across platforms. I see it as a foundational step toward building truly global, multi-regional brokerage universe.”

B2BROKER positions the new architecture as a critical infrastructure layer for brokers pursuing long-term growth across markets and client segments, enabling centralized control over all social trading and investment products within one operational framework.

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

About B2COPY

B2COPY is a money management platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions. It enables investors to replicate trades while managing risk. B2COPY offers customizable trading conditions, commissions, and profit-sharing models. Operating as a SaaS platform, B2COPY is connected to MT4, MT5, and cTrader — three of the most widely used trading platforms — ensuring accessibility for most traders and brokerage firms.

