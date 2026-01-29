Toobit Introduces $500 Mystery Boxes for Event Contracts Traders





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a new initiative for Event Contract traders.

This ongoing campaign allows traders to discover and unlock mystery boxes containing up to 500 USDT while navigating the market. Designed to reward both new and seasoned traders, the campaign focuses on Toobit's popular Event Contract pairs: BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP.

To participate, traders simply visit the Event Contracts page and begin trading any of the supported assets; as they engage with the market, mystery boxes may appear within the interface, allowing for an immediate reward reveal of up to 500 USDT with a single click.

"We wanted to bring a sense of adventure to the trading experience," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By integrating mystery drops into our Event Contracts, we're providing our community with a fun, interactive way to boost their trading capital while engaging with the market."

This initiative runs alongside the recently launched $200,000 Event Contracts challenge, which remains active until February 25, 2026. While the new mystery boxes offer spontaneous rewards for every trade, the $200,000 challenge provides structured incentives, including first-trade protection for newcomers, daily winning streak bonuses, and a high-stakes leaderboard.

Toobit is currently the only exchange in the market to offer SOL and XRP Event Contracts.

The prediction and event-based trading sector is currently experiencing a period of structural growth, with annual trading volume projected to reach $100 billion this year.

The sector is set to achieve 400% growth in 2026 as these markets evolve into a core layer of global financial infrastructure. This shift reflects a broader trend where traders increasingly seek applied financial intelligence, moving beyond speculative narratives into structured, probability-based environments that reflect real-time collective sentiment.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

