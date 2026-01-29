Seneca Polytechnic’s Health and Wellness Centre earns prestigious design awards

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As construction of the new Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) continues at Seneca Polytechnic, the state-of-the-art building is already attracting plenty of attention from the design world.

Being built at Seneca’s Newnham Campus to replace outdated facilities, the building was recently honoured with a first place award from the Global Architecture & Design Awards, which celebrate new buildings that showcase excellence and innovation in architecture and design.

The HWC was chosen from more than 1,200 submissions from across 40 countries to receive the awards’ highest level of distinction. Jurors were impressed by the architectural intelligence and thoughtful response to contemporary challenges in health and wellness environments.

This was the latest industry recognition for the HWC, which also received a bronze designation at the 2025 International Design Awards and an honourable mention in the 2025 Architecture MasterPrize. Jurors from both competitions praised the building’s clarity of intent and commitment to creating meaningful spaces.

The design of the HWC is the result of a collaborative partnership between DIALOG, a Canadian design practice specializing in architecture, engineering and urban planning, Indigenous design firm Two Row Architect and Seneca Polytechnic.

“We’re delighted with the recognition that this unique building, focusing on the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual well-being of our community, is already receiving,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. “We can’t wait for construction to be completed and our doors opened to what we set out to create – a space that’s a living expression of truth and reconciliation, inclusivity and sustainability.”

“The design of the Health and Wellness Centre aimed to put people first, bringing the entire Seneca community together to play, gather, heal and learn within a new heartbeat of Newnham Campus,” said Craig Applegath, Architect and Founding Partner, DIALOG. “This project emerged through meaningful collaboration with Seneca’s contributors and a close partnership with Two Row Architect, demonstrating how strong collaborative relationships can help envision a more creative, inclusive and hopeful future for Canada.”

“This project was never about us as designers – it is about the Seneca community it serves and the land it is rooted in,” said Erik Skouris, Design Lead, Two Row Architect. “Through net-zero performance and Indigenous design principles, the Health and Wellness Centre gives back to place rather than simply occupying it. We are grateful to Seneca Polytechnic and DIALOG for listening deeply to the land and to the First Peoples at Seneca. The result is a building that embodies place-knowing and stands as a meaningful expression of care, responsibility and respect.”

The building is currently under construction with foundation installation in progress and expected to open in 2028.

