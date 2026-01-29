Xometry Sponsors Endurance Driver Alexander Jacoby Across Key Circuits in Europe, the UK, and Asia for 2026

MUNICH, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of Endurance driver Alexander Jacoby for the 2026 season, extending its previous partnership in 2025. Partnering with Swiss team CLX Motorsport, Jacoby will participate in the Asian Le Mans, Michelin Le Mans Cup, and European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

Jacoby, an American Brazilian driver with a proven and successful Formula 4 record, is bridging the high-velocity world of single-seater racing with endurance competition. He is combining disciplined execution with technical precision – qualities that mirror Xometry’s own commitment to manufacturing excellence. With the Asian Le Mans series already underway, Jacoby and the CLX Motorsport team have claimed an early victory at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

“Racing in the Le Mans Series with CLX Motorsport, one of the world’s premier prototype championships, Jacoby operates with precision, speed, and technical consistency to determine his success over hours of competition,” said Dmitry Kafidov, General Manager of Xometry Europe. “It’s the same mindset we champion at Xometry, and we’re proud to support Jacoby as he competes at the highest level.”

“I am incredibly proud to have a global technology leader like Xometry behind me as the team takes on some of the most competitive tracks in Europe and Asia,” said Jacoby. “Xometry’s dedication to innovation matches my own approach on the track: always striving to improve, solve problems, and push the limits of what’s possible.”

2026 Race Schedule & Highlights

Jacoby’s season spans the globe’s most iconic circuits, including:

Asian Le Mans Series: (Currently Underway) – Sepang, Dubai & Abu Dhabi

(Currently Underway) – Sepang, Dubai & Abu Dhabi Michelin Le Mans Cup: Various European Circuits

Various European Circuits European Le Mans Series: Key stops in Barcelona, Spa-Francorchamps, and Portimão



