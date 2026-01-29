SemiCab to Exhibit at LINK 2026 by RILA

Company to Showcase Its Revolutionary APEX AI SaaS Solution at Premier US Retail Logistics Trade Show

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today announced it will attend and exhibit at the upcoming Link 2026: The Retail Supply Chain Conference.

The event is hosted by the Retail Industry Leaders Association and will be held February 1-4 at the Gaylord Palms Hotel in Orlando, Florida. It brings together industry leaders from over 100 national retailers, dozens of leading logistics providers, technology innovators, and supply chain executives. The event is widely considered the premier retail supply chain event and conference in the US, built by and for retailers, grocers, leading brands, and product manufacturers.

SemiCab will exhibit its industry-changing AI-enabled logistics platform, SemiCab Apex. Apex is the Company’s new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that brings SemiCab’s proven AI-driven collaborative logistics technology to 3PLs and multi-enterprise shippers in the United States. It augments and complements existing complex transportation management systems (TMS), enabling operators to predict, plan, and profit with precision and build more efficient, connected, and sustainable freight networks.

According to Mordor Intelligence, a leading market research firm, the U.S. full-truckload market is valued at over $450 billion annually for 2025 and is expected to grow to $535 billion annually by 2030. Nearly $150 billion is estimated to have been lost to empty miles in 2025. SemiCab Apex enables enterprise shippers to significantly reduce these losses by seamlessly integrating across their entire logistics network and rapidly impacting their freight operations with minimal disruption and switching costs. Through Apex, 3PLs and enterprise shippers can:

Launch their own branded logistics OS, embedding SemiCab’s AI logic, dashboards, and APIs;

Create multi-party freight networks that reduce empty miles and unlock shared efficiencies;

Integrate seamlessly with existing TMS, WMS, and telematics systems through open APIs; and

Use predictive analytics and benchmarking to identify cost savings and improve yield per lane.

For additional information on the event please visit the following:

Retail Supply Chain Conference | LINK by RILA

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Investor Relations Contact

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm’s reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.