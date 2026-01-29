Egnyte Unveils Next-Generation Data Governance Solutions for Life Sciences at SCOPE 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, will introduce its newest suite of modern data governance capabilities for life sciences organizations at SCOPE Summit 2026. These advances are designed to help companies move more quickly, collaborate more securely, and stay audit-ready as they advance through clinical and regulatory milestones.

A key addition to Egnyte’s portfolio is a built-in, GxP-validated eSignature solution, fully compliant with 21 CFR Part 11. This secure solution eliminates paper-based delays, strengthens data integrity, and speeds execution by securing the link between signer and document for permanent compliance and faster time-to-market.

Enhancements to Egnyte’s Controlled Documents now feature configurable categories and document statuses, customized to simplify document workflows for complex, dynamic biopharmaceutical needs that demand unquestionable compliance. These configurable options go beyond “Draft” and “Final” statuses to allow alignment with specific standard operating procedures. Custom categories serve as metadata tags that dictate regulatory treatment for thousands of document types. Organizations can efficiently track and manage approvals, reviews, and document types to maintain stronger compliance, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency across clinical and quality workflows.

“At Egnyte, we understand the stringent requirements on life sciences companies to demonstrate data integrity across every stage of clinical development,” said Abhay Kini, Practice Leader, Life Sciences, Egnyte. “With GxP-validated eSignature and enhanced Controlled Documents, we're giving clinical and quality teams the tools to execute compliant workflows from the convenience of their content platform. This eliminates the gaps and workarounds that create audit risk without compromising the user experience.”

To learn about leveraging Quality by Design to create structured, audit-ready data governance systems throughout the clinical lifecycle, attend “Sifting Through Chaos: Applying a Quality by Design Approach to Data Governance,” presented by Catherine Hall, Global Head of GxP Validation at Egnyte, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 5:10 pm EST.

For more information about Egnyte and its capabilities, visit Egnyte’s booth (#228) at SCOPE 2026 in Orlando, Fla., from February 2 to 5, 2026, or www.egnyte.com/lifesciences .

