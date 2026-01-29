“The Real Story” Expands to Weekdays on AM 560 The Answer, Adding Amy Jacobson as Co-Host

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that “The Real Story,” hosted by Jeanne Ives, will expand to a weekday time slot on AM 560 The Answer (WIND-AM), airing Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT, beginning Monday, February 2. The move also marks the addition of longtime Chicago broadcaster Amy Jacobson as co-host.





Since 2023, “The Real Story” has aired on Sunday evenings from 7-9 p.m. CT, with Ives hosting solo. The weekday expansion brings the program to a daily audience and reunites Jacobson with AM 560 The Answer in a new role, following her previous tenure as co-host of “Chicago’s Morning Answer.”

“This outstanding team adds two powerful, local conservative voices to our AM 560 lineup,” said John Gallagher, regional vice president and general manager of AM 560 The Answer. “Bringing Amy Jacobson back to the station fills a huge void for our audience. She has been relentless in her quest for the truth, and she gets answers that our listeners need to hear. Jeanne Ives is one of the most politically connected people in the state of Illinois. She brings a wealth of knowledge regarding so many issues that affect everyone within our listening area. I am looking forward to the in-depth conversation and new perspective this team will offer.”

“I am thankful and excited to be a part of the Salem family,” said Jeanne Ives. “Information is power and Amy and I want to bring the Real Story on policy along with informed commentary from years of experience knowing the players and politicians to our listeners. We want listeners to be informed, so they can hold the politicians accountable.”

“I am thrilled to be returning home to AM 560 The Answer,” said Amy Jacobson. “Jeanne and I will be part of the strongest conservative line-up in Chicago radio! As many of you know, life takes some unexpected turns, but when you love what you do, the signal always finds its way back.”

About Jeanne Ives

Jeanne Ives served three terms as an Illinois State Representative, beginning in 2012. In keeping with her fiscally conservative principles, she refused both a taxpayer-funded pension and healthcare.

In 2018, she mounted a primary challenge against Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner, who would go on to lose to J.B. Pritzker in the general election. In 2020, Ives ran for Congress against Democrat incumbent Sean Casten.

Following her campaign, she launched Breakthrough Ideas, whose mission is to build the infrastructure and conservative networks needed to advance conservative ideas and Republican candidates in the suburbs.

She is a graduate of West Point with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. She served in the U.S. Army as a platoon leader and headquarters detachment commander for transportation units in Germany and as an ROTC instructor at Wheaton College. She resigned from the Army in 1993 to raise her children.

Her opinion pieces have been published in the Chicago Tribune, The Federalist, and the Wall Street Journal as well as several political news sites. Her awards include Champion of Free Enterprise from the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, the inaugural Titanium Backbone Award from Illinois Family Institute for her pro-family stances, and a 100% rating from the American Conservative Union. She and her husband have five children, three of whom serve in the military.

About Amy Jacobson

Amy Jacobson is a veteran Chicago broadcaster, known for her work in both television and radio. For nearly 15 years, she co-hosted “Chicago’s Morning Answer” on AM 560 The Answer (WIND-AM). Prior to that, she worked as a general assignment reporter for NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ-TV), beginning in 1996. During her tenure, she covered major events such as the 2002 Winter Olympics and the Chicago White Sox's 2005 World Series run.

Her journalism career began with an internship at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, followed by reporting roles at KSAX-TV in Minnesota, KOLD-TV in Tucson, KVIA-TV in El Paso, and WJBK-TV in Detroit. Throughout her career, Jacobson has been consistently recognized for her reporting, including multiple Chicago Emmy Awards.

Amy graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa in 1991 with a degree in broadcasting and film.

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .

