Functional Wellness Stocks Explode as $179 Billion Beverage Market Ditches Sugar for Science

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – The global functional beverage market is on a moonshot toward $179.26 billion in 2026[1]. This massive rotation is being driven by health-conscious consumers who are ditching high-sugar legacy drinks for transparent, clean-label formulas[2]. We are witnessing a total structural reset where capital is flooding into platforms that integrate nootropics and metabolic science. This massive trend positions Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Splash Beverage Group (NYSE-A: SBEV), Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ: NAGE), and Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) as the primary beneficiaries of this portable delivery revolution.

Analysts are calling 2026 the ultimate environment for this sector as easing market pressures boost valuations for companies that prioritize metabolic efficiency[3]. With the global wellness market maintaining a relentless 10% annual growth trajectory, institutions are now prioritizing clinical validation and portable formats as the primary value drivers for this cycle[4]. This is more than just a diet trend; it is a total transition toward portion-controlled, functional-first consumption that actually works for the modern lifestyle.

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) began pilot production of non-nicotine, caffeine-based energy pouches under its Feed That Brain brand in late January 2026, marking the company's entry into pouch-based stimulant delivery. The Kelowna, British Columbia-based company is evaluating measured, predictable energy delivery that emphasizes consistency and user control rather than intensity.

The pilot products contain no nicotine and deliver caffeine in a discreet, portable format. Unlike traditional energy beverages, pouch-based delivery offers a non-liquid, portion-based approach avoiding sugar, carbonation, and large-volume consumption. A limited direct-to-consumer initiative expected within coming weeks will generate consumer feedback and operational insights to inform future commercialization decisions.

"This pilot reflects a disciplined and intentional approach to evaluating new product formats within our platform," said Tim Corkum, President and COO of Doseology. “Feed That Brain brings a strong foundation in functional product design, and this initiative allows us to assess caffeine-based, pouch-format energy delivery under a measured and compliant framework.”

The move builds on Doseology's December 2024 acquisition of the Feed That Brain brand for $400,000, settled through securities issuance. The Toronto-based cognitive health division, founded by Forbes-recognized entrepreneur Rena R. Dempsey, was originally recognized for functional gummies and nootropic formulations.

Concurrent with the acquisition, Doseology appointed Joseph Mimran as Strategic Advisor under a three-year agreement valued at $400,000 in restricted share units. Mimran, who co-founded Alfred Sung, founded Club Monaco (later acquired by Ralph Lauren), and created Joe Fresh, stated he's encouraged by Doseology's approach to product development and regulatory compliance.

The Feed That Brain acquisition positions Doseology within two expanding markets. According to Grand View Research, the global energy drinks market is projected to expand from $79.4 billion in 2024 to $125.1 billion by 2030, while the nicotine pouch category is expected to grow from $5.4 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2030 at a 29.6% CAGR. Consumer and regulatory scrutiny around sugar content and excess consumption has contributed to growing interest in alternative caffeine delivery formats.

Doseology currently maintains a national Canadian presence through its functional mushroom tincture line, available in over 500 retail locations. The company's U.S. subsidiary, Doseology USA Inc., established earlier this year, is developing pouch-based offerings blending caffeine, nootropics, and adaptogens. Led by CEO Chris Jackson, President and COO Tim Corkum, and Strategic Go-to-Market Advisor Patrick Sills, the company is positioning itself at the intersection of biotech innovation and consumer wellness.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Doseology Sciences at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/12/19/what-comes-after-cigarettes-vapes-and-energy-drinks/

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) has entered into strategic recapitalization transactions that refinance its term loan due 2027 and exchange convertible debentures due 2029, extending all outstanding indebtedness maturities to January 2031 at the earliest. The company received a US$150 million term loan from lenders led by JGB Management Inc. while exchanging approximately C$96.4 million of existing convertible debentures for C$80 million comprising new debentures, cash, common shares and warrants, positioning Canopy Growth with approximately C$425 million in expected cash on hand.

"Today, Canopy Growth moves forward from a position of strength, supported by a robust balance sheet, enhanced liquidity, extended debt maturities, and a clear strategic direction," said Tom Stewart, CFO of Canopy Growth. "We have created a financial runway through 2031, giving us the ability to seize opportunities for growth, building on the momentum of our previously announced acquisition of MTL Cannabis Corp."

The term loan bears interest at Term SOFR plus 6.25% representing a decreased cash interest rate compared with existing senior secured debt. Canopy Growth plans to use net proceeds to repay existing debt, support working capital and fund potential future acquisitions as the company executes its strategy focused on disciplined growth and operational excellence.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSE-A: SBEV) has entered the hemp-THC beverage market through a joint venture with BAAD Ventures, owner of Nimbus THC flavored seltzers, with Splash Beverage Group holding 51% ownership. The partnership positions Nimbus for rapid multi-state expansion into six additional markets, combining Splash Beverage Group's distribution networks and brand-building expertise with BAAD's category knowledge.

"The THC beverage category is expanding at an extraordinary speed, and this partnership with the team at Nimbus and BAAD puts us meaningfully ahead of the curve," said William Meissner, president and chief marketing officer of Splash Beverage Group. "Nimbus is a standout trademark, light, airy, and evocative of the product's core functional benefit."

The joint venture follows recent federal legislation tightening restrictions on hemp-THC beverages with THC content exceeding 0.3%. Together, Splash Beverage Group and BAAD plan to build a vertically integrated platform expanding supply-chain efficiencies and strengthening manufacturing capabilities for the hemp-derived beverage category.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ: NAGE) has partnered with Truemed to enable qualified customers to purchase Tru Niagen using Health Savings Account and Flexible Spending Account funds through a streamlined checkout process. The number one NAD+ supplement in the United States features Niagen, a patented nicotinamide riboside backed by over 40 peer-reviewed human clinical studies and more than 500 published scientific papers.

"Tru Niagen is the category-defining NAD+ supplement, backed by deep scientific investment and rigorous quality standards," said Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience. "By enabling the spending of HSA and FSA funds on Tru Niagen, we are making Tru Niagen more accessible."

The update expands payment flexibility for consumers seeking science-backed nutritional support for cellular health. Niagen Bioscience maintains rigorous quality protocols as the global authority on NAD+, a coenzyme vital to cellular energy production and DNA repair that declines with age and lifestyle stressors.

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) has appointed Suzanne Ginestro, Chief Marketing Officer of Califia Farms, to its Board of Directors and Compensation Committee effective immediately. Ginestro brings over 25 years of marketing expertise across premium better-for-you consumer categories, having led Califia Farms to the highest contributor to growth within the dairy alternatives category and previously driving multi-year double-digit growth as CMO at Quest Nutrition.

"We look forward to working with Suzanne and believe she will be a tremendous asset to the Board," said Amy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Zevia PBC. "Suzanne's background combining strategic and operational leadership, brand stewardship, and high-growth business experience further strengthens board capabilities, and we are confident her guidance will help propel us forward."

The appointment diversifies Zevia PBC's board as the company continues expanding its zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverage portfolio. Ginestro's proven ability to scale brands and drive expansion in competitive markets will support Zevia PBC's long-term growth strategy and stakeholder value creation.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/12/19/what-comes-after-cigarettes-vapes-and-energy-drinks/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). "). This article is being distributed for Maynard Communications (“MAY”), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for Doseology Sciences. Inc. advertising or digital media, but expects to be paid a fee from (“MAY”). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Doseology Sciences Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Doseology Sciences Inc., which were purchased as a part of a private placement. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Doseology Sciences Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Doseology Sciences Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES: