Casino Group Communication

Paris, January 29, 2026

Casino Guichard Perrachon takes note of the judgment rendered today by the Paris Criminal Court, which acquitted the Company of the charge of stock price manipulation but sentenced it to the payment of a €40 million fine, of which €20 million is suspended, as well as civil damages, in relation to acts of private corruption and market manipulation dating back to 2018 and 2019.

The Company is reviewing the actions it intends to take and reserves the right to appeal before the Paris Court of Appeal.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Attachment