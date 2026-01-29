NBME launched new learning assessment tool to help medical students strengthen patient-centered communication skills

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME announced the availability of its Communication Learning Assessment (CLA), which is designed to help medical students practice and develop patient-centered communication skills early in their training. CLA furthers formative assessment (also known as assessment for learning) in medical education by providing a series of realistic and diverse case vignettes with which students interact by listening and responding to patients’ concerns.

An NBME efficacy study discovered that students who used CLA with full feedback and reflection capabilities had 43% higher odds of demonstrating patient-centered communication behaviors over time. Additionally, 90% of students reported that they felt more confident in their ability to communicate effectively with patients after completing the assessment.

“As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how strong physician-patient communication often leads to greater patient satisfaction and ultimately improved outcomes,” said Peter J. Katsufrakis, MD, MBA, President and CEO of NBME. “CLA enables medical learners to strengthen those skills and improve practice readiness. The development of CLA reflects the organization’s commitment to formative assessment, designing tools that support learning, reflection and growth for future medical professionals through evidence of progress toward learning objectives.”

CLA provides pre-clerkship students with a safe, structured environment to practice core communication skills, including providing information, responding to patient emotions and fostering therapeutic relationships. When students access the tool via a mobile app, they see their assigned cases and can record their responses and self-assess. Medical school faculty have a dashboard to track aggregate student progress. CLA is currently available free of charge to medical schools through the MyNBME® Services Portal.

