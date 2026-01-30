Luvme Hair Introduces All-Day Curl Hold™ Wig for Long-Lasting Curl Definition

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a trusted brand of human hair wigs and half wigs, introduced the All-Day Curl Hold™ Wig, a new release designed to support longer-lasting curl definition. The product uses healthier-sourced human hair from Southeast Asia and is finished with Luvme’s SilkShield™ Care Process (gentle acid cleanse, purified-water rinse, and protein conditioning infusion) to help keep hair smooth and resilient with proper care. The launch also features Wash-back Polish, which combines the CuticleAlign™ Method with SilkShield™ to help maintain a polished look and manageability over multiple washes.

Luvme All-Day Curl Hold™ Key Technology Highlights

The All-Day Curl Hold™ series is developed for customers seeking defined curls designed to last through daily wear. The collection emphasizes hair selection and finishing processes intended to support curl retention and a smoother feel over time. Key highlights include:

• Healthier-sourced human hair

Hair is sourced from Southeast Asia, with a focus on humid, low-UV regions. The hair is selected for cuticle integrity to support a natural-looking finish.

• All-Day Curl Hold™ performance focus

The series is designed to help curls hold their shape longer by reducing friction and tangling during wear. Results may vary based on styling and care.

• SilkShield™ Care Process

Each unit is finished with SilkShield™, including a gentle acid cleanse, a purified-water rinse, and a protein conditioning infusion, intended to help keep hair smoother and more resilient with proper care.

• Wash-back Polish for repeat wear

Wash-back Polish combines the CuticleAlign™ Method with SilkShield™ to help keep cuticles aligned and reduce snagging, supporting manageability and a polished look over multiple washes. Results may vary. Proper care recommended.

Who It’s For: Made for All-Day Reliability

The All-Day Curl Hold™ series is designed for women who want defined curls that stay dependable from morning to night, with minimal touch-ups. It’s especially suited for 30+ working moms who balance career and family responsibilities and value efficient, low-maintenance styling.

• Busy, fast-paced schedules: commuting, work, and home responsibilities with limited time

• Preference for stability: a polished, professional look without repeated styling or “fixing” throughout the day

• Value-driven shopping: prioritizing practical results—saving time, reducing hassle, and supporting everyday confidence

“At Luvme Hair, this launch is about more than a new product—it’s about making great curls easier to wear every day,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “With All-Day Curl Hold™, we designed a curl-focused wig that supports a polished look with less effort and fewer touch-ups, helping customers feel comfortable, confident, and like themselves from morning to night.”

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its bob wigs, headband wigs, curly wigs, pixie cut wigs and glueless wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 3 million satisfied customers. Customers can also explore Luvme hair reviews to learn more about real-wear experiences across styles. To support worry-free shopping, Luvme offers a clear, customer-first Luvme refund and return policy. For more information, please visit https://shop.luvmehair.com/ or contact Luvme team at customercare@luvmehair.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eeaa3c6-39f2-4f46-9cda-9bb26dd3a809