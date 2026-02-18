Luvme Hair Launches Powerful Season Promotion with Two Ways to Save





NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a trusted brand of human hair wigs and hair extensions, announced the launch of its Powerful Season promotion, introducing two ways to save across select styles: threshold discounts (spend-and-save) and instant markdowns (straight price drops). The campaign is designed to make featured wigs and extensions more accessible through a dedicated promotional storefront for a limited time.

Powerful Season Promotions: Two Ways to Save (Feb 20–Mar 12)

Running from February 20 through March 12, Luvme Hair’s Power Hair Powerful Season storefront features two promotional tracks—one built around tiered code savings, and another featuring instant markdowns on select styles for all-day wear.

UP TO $120 OFF Power Hair Powerful Season (Code Savings)

Shop eligible items and apply the corresponding code at checkout:

$179–$45 OFF: POWER45

$269–$80 OFF: POWER80

$369–$120 OFF: POWER120

The promotion also includes Luvme Hair’s new Luvme All-Day Curl Hold™ Wigs series as part of the eligible selection.

Hold & Comfort All Day — Prices from $73.9 (Select Styles)

This edit spotlights comfort-first, day-to-night wear with select styles starting at $73.9, organized across multiple lengths and easy-install options:

Short-length wigs: including bob wigs and short curly wigs designed for quick styling and a lightweight feel.

including bob wigs and short curly wigs designed for quick styling and a lightweight feel. Mid-length wigs: featuring curly headband wigs for fast, secure wear and low-effort daily looks.

featuring for fast, secure wear and low-effort daily looks. Long-length looks: including standout statement styles such as a braided lace front wig for a more defined, elevated finish.

“At Luvme Hair, Powerful Season is designed to make popular styles more accessible,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “With tiered promo-code savings and instant markdowns—including select All-Day Curl Hold styles—customers have two simple ways to save.”

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its beginner frendly glueless wigs, bob wig with bangs and 613 blonde wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 3 million satisfied customers. Customers can also explore luvme glueless human hair wigs reviews to learn more about real-wear experiences across styles. To support worry-free shopping, Luvme offers a clear, customer-first Luvme refund and return policy. For more information, please visit https://shop.luvmehair.com

