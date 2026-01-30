RenX Enterprises Expands Contracted Inbound Volumes, Advancing Biomass Processing Platform

Miami, FL, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) a sustainable infrastructure and environmental services platform, today announced that its operating subsidiary, Resource Group US LLC (“RGUS”), has entered into a new disposal services agreement with a regional commercial landscaping operator serving the Sarasota, Florida market.

Under the agreement, RGUS will receive and process inbound organic material at its 15th Street transfer facility in Sarasota at a contracted per-yard disposal rate. Accepted materials include unprocessed green waste, wood waste, and other vegetative debris, subject to standard contamination controls. The agreement is structured as a ticket-based volume stream with net-30 payment terms, which provides measurable, transaction-level cash flow visibility. Although revenue under the agreement is volume-dependent, the Company expects the ticket-based structure to support predictable cash generation and the potential for recurring revenue over time.

“This agreement reflects the demand we are seeing in our Florida operations as commercial operators, municipalities, and service providers seek alternatives to landfilling amid rising disposal costs and increasing regulatory scrutiny,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. “Each new contracted volume source enhances utilization across our transfer and processing infrastructure and supports our strategy of building durable; recurring revenue streams tied to long-life assets.”

RGUS will issue load-level tickets for each inbound delivery, which serve as the basis for weekly invoicing and revenue recognition. Management noted that such agreements generate disposal revenue and provide consistent feedstock for the Company’s biomass conversion operations.

“As inbound volumes grow, we gain operating leverage across logistics, processing, and technology-enabled conversion,” Villarreal added. “These contracts are foundational to our broader platform strategy and position us to drive margin expansion over time.”

The Company expects continued growth in contracted inbound volumes as the market seeks alternatives to landfills due to rising disposal costs and stricter regulations.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding new agreement with regional commercial landscaping operator providing measurable, transaction-level cash flow visibility; the ticket-based structure of such agreement supporting predictable cash generation and the potential for recurring revenue over time; contracted volume source enhancing utilization across the Company’s transfer and processing infrastructure and supporting the Company’s strategy of building durable, recurring revenue streams tied to long-life assets; agreement generating disposal revenue and providing consistent feedstock for the Company’s biomass conversion operations; positiong Company to drive margin expansion; continued growth in contracted inbound volumes as market seeks alternatives to landfillsdue to rising disposal costs and stricter regulations; Company being able to shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets; the Company monetizing its portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positivity; the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

