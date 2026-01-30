Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary – Total defense spending is approaching a historic $1 trillion milestone as congressional appropriators advance a new $839 billion defense bill[1]. This massive fiscal expansion is driving global commercial aftermarket MRO demand toward a 3.2% compound annual growth rate through 2035[2]. These structural tailwinds have shifted intense institutional focus toward VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), TransDigm (NYSE: TDG), and HII (NYSE: HII).

Institutions are positioning for order backlog growth exceeding 10-15% year-over-year as governments convert budget commitments into multi-year procurement schedules[3]. As the U.S. Navy validates its first hypersonic capabilities through 2026[4], the race to collapse decision latency with AI-driven sensing and radio-frequency architecture is creating high-margin opportunities for firms with proprietary technology backbones. Strategic acquisitions and modernization efforts are redefining valuation floors across the sector as leaders secure long-term aftermarket dominance.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) recently signed a strategic exchange agreement with Israeli tech company SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVRE) in a three-stage deal worth $7.0 million in staged equity consideration. VisionWave could end up controlling roughly 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis, assuming milestones get hit and shareholders approve. Both boards signed off unanimously after BDO Consulting Group delivered an independent fairness opinion on the transaction structure.

The partnership centers on combining VisionWave's radio-frequency sensing and AI analytics with SaverOne's existing VRU (Vulnerable Road User) platform. Think of it as adding a new layer of detection capability to an existing safety system. Standard optical cameras and LiDAR struggle when targets are hidden behind walls, obscured by weather, or tucked into cluttered terrain. Radio-frequency sensing can penetrate those blind spots where traditional systems go dark. Management believes a commercially deployable RF-enhanced system addressing these concealed-threat scenarios could be ready for demonstration sometime in 2026, pending continued development and validation testing.

SaverOne becomes the operating hub for specific RF-based defense and security applications, backed by a non-exclusive global license to VisionWave's RF sensing technologies. The combined platform targets concealed threat detection, counter-drone sensing, perimeter security, battlefield situational awareness, and RF-based threat classification across military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure deployments.

VisionWave recently picked up the qSpeed computational acceleration engine, independently valued at $99.6 million by BDO Consulting Group. This technology tackles the critical delay between detecting a threat and actually responding to it by shrinking computation cycles from minutes down to seconds. It prioritizes the most critical calculations first, delivering rapid initial conclusions that keep refining themselves as more data flows in. The company reports initial progress integrating qSpeed into its WaveStrike RF-enabled fire control systems and Argus counter-drone technology.

On the intellectual property front, U.S. Patent No. 12,499,578 locks down enforceable protection for the radio-frequency sensing and AI architecture powering both Argus and its SkyWeave high-frequency communications backbone.

VisionWave is pushing into Southern Europe through its Solar Drone Ltd. subsidiary, securing follow-on hardware orders and distribution agreements covering Italy and Spain for critical infrastructure maintenance markets. The company's universal Adaptation Kit allows integration of heavy-duty payloads exceeding 200 pounds into third-party drone fleets. VisionWave plans to deploy up to $10 million in U.S.-based development over the next 6 to 12 months to accelerate commercialization timelines.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) has entered into a transformational acquisition agreement to purchase Precision Aviation Group for approximately $2.025 billion in cash and equity consideration. The combination creates a leading independent aviation aftermarket platform and increases VSE's estimated pro forma full year 2025 Aviation revenue by approximately 50 percent.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for VSE and a major milestone in our strategy to build a scaled, differentiated, higher-margin aviation aftermarket platform," said John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. "We have long admired PAG and view it as an exceptional strategic fit within the VSE portfolio."

VSE's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to exceed 20 percent over the next few years as integration and synergy initiatives progress. The company anticipates more than $15 million of annualized synergy opportunities driven by cross-selling, insourcing of product support and repairs, operational efficiencies, and supply chain improvements.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has signed a framework agreement with the Department of War to quadruple production capacity of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors from 96 to 400 interceptors per year. The company will break ground on a new Munitions Acceleration Center in Camden, Arkansas utilizing advanced manufacturing, robotics and digital technologies.

"We are committed to further building on the Department of War's vision for advancing acquisition reform with additional framework agreements for the critical munitions needed by the U.S. military and our allies," said Jim Taiclet, Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO. "Today's agreement to quadruple THAAD production means we will have more interceptors available than ever before to deter our adversaries."

Lockheed Martin is planning a multibillion-dollar investment over the next three years to expand production and build and modernize more than 20 facilities across Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas. The company has increased deliveries of six critical munitions by more than 220 percent since 2016.

TransDigm (NYSE: TDG) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings for approximately $2.2 billion in cash including certain tax benefits. The companies collectively generated approximately $280 million in revenue for the calendar year ended December 31, 2025.

"We are excited to have an agreement to acquire Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra, two well run, profitable businesses that will fit well within TransDigm," said Mike Lisman, TransDigm's CEO. "The Companies' highly engineered, proprietary OEM-alternative parts and services generate nearly 100% commercial aftermarket revenue."

Both companies are leading independent designers and manufacturers of aerospace aftermarket solutions with highly engineered proprietary PMA components. Jet Parts Engineering serves commercial, regional and cargo airline customers as well as MRO providers, while Victor Sierra Aviation focuses on general aviation and business aviation sectors through brands including McFarlane Aviation and Tempest Aero Group.

HII (NYSE: HII) has successfully completed builder's sea trials for USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) following an extensive modernization availability as the Navy's first Conventional Prompt Strike platform. The Ingalls and Navy team conducted a comprehensive series of at-sea tests including integrating the Conventional Prompt Strike weapon system and replacing the original twin 155mm Advanced Gun Systems with new missile tubes.

"We have achieved a pivotal milestone with our Navy and industry partners to advance this complex modernization work that will set a precedent for the Zumwalt class," said Brian Blanchette, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. "I'm very proud of the team effort and their critical role to advance the U.S. Navy's first warship with hypersonic capabilities."

USS Zumwalt arrived at the Pascagoula shipyard in August 2023 for modernization and was moved onto land where the Ingalls team completed major technology upgrades. USS Lyndon B. Johnson is also undergoing CPS weapon system integration at Ingalls while USS Michael Monsoor is scheduled to receive the CPS system during a future availability.

