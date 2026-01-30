Garrett Motion Stays in the Fast Lane with Scuderia Ferrari HP

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in high-performance turbocharging and electrification technologies, today announced the renewal of its long-standing technical partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP. Under this extended agreement, Garrett will continue to develop and supply the next-generation turbo system for Ferrari’s Formula 1 power unit starting with the 2026 FIA regulation cycle.

This renewal marks an exciting milestone for Garrett and reinforces the deep collaboration that began in 2014 with the introduction of Formula 1’s hybrid turbo era. For more than a decade, Garrett’s cutting-edge boosting technologies have supported Ferrari’s pursuit of performance, efficiency, and reliability at the highest level of motorsport.

In the 2026 Formula 1 season, the sport will move to a simpler hybrid architecture with a significantly larger electric contribution requiring power units that deliver greater efficiency, faster energy recovery, and sharper responsiveness in every phase of a lap.

“We are proud to extend our technical partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP into the next era of Formula 1,” said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion. “Our teams share the same ambition for breakthrough innovation, and we look forward to supporting Ferrari’s performance targets with our next-generation turbo technologies.”

As Scuderia Ferrari kicks off the 2026 season, Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur highlighted the value of the continued collaboration: “Garrett has been a trusted partner for many years, and their technology has consistently supported us in achieving our goals. As we prepare for the significant technical challenge of the 2026 regulations, we are pleased to continue this collaboration and to rely on Garrett’s expertise as we enter the next chapter of Formula 1.”

Garrett’s upcoming turbo system will leverage state-of-the-art aerodynamic and thermal engineering to deliver maximum responsiveness and power density, aligned with the demands of the 2026 ruleset.

The continuation of this partnership reinforces Garrett’s position as a trusted technology supplier to leading motorsport teams and its ability to help shape the next chapter of high-performance propulsion.

