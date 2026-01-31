Bitcoin Everlight Introduces Transaction Infrastructure Model as Bitcoin Market Conditions Remain Volatile

Bitcoin Everlight has launched its public presale as market participants continue to assess Bitcoin infrastructure models amid ongoing volatility in the broader digital asset market.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight continues its public presale as market participants assess Bitcoin infrastructure models amid ongoing volatility in the broader digital asset market.

Recent Bitcoin market conditions have reflected macro liquidity shifts, institutional positioning, and derivatives-driven activity. While price volatility remains a defining feature of the current environment, evaluation of Bitcoin-adjacent infrastructure has continued independently of short-term market direction.

Infrastructure Beyond Mining and Price Cycles

Bitcoin Everlight operates independently of Bitcoin mining and does not alter Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism. Instead, the project is designed as a lightweight transaction network that operates alongside Bitcoin, focusing on transaction routing and network coordination rather than block production.

This separation has positioned Bitcoin Everlight within a category of infrastructure projects evaluated on system execution and operational reliability rather than mining economics or price dynamics. The model emphasizes compatibility with Bitcoin’s existing security framework while addressing transaction usability at the network layer.

Node Operations and Validation Criteria

The network incorporates a dedicated node layer responsible for transaction routing and lightweight verification. Everlight nodes are designed to operate with lower resource requirements than full Bitcoin nodes, enabling broader participation while maintaining defined performance and availability standards.

Node activity is governed by operational criteria related to uptime, routing accuracy, and protocol compliance. Validation occurs through staged testing as part of the project’s controlled rollout, with network capacity expanding incrementally based on performance benchmarks.

BTCL Token Supply and Distribution Overview

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL. Allocation is defined in advance to support network operation and long-term development, with 45% designated for the public presale, 20% reserved for node-related rewards and network incentives, 15% allocated to liquidity provisioning, 10% assigned to team allocations subject to vesting conditions, and the remaining 10% reserved for ecosystem development and treasury use.

The public presale is structured across 20 stages, beginning at $0.0008 and progressing incrementally to $0.0110 in the final stage. Presale allocations release with 20% available at the token generation event, followed by linear distribution over a six- to nine-month period. Team allocations follow a separate vesting schedule that includes a 12-month cliff and extended release thereafter.

Testing Sequence and Network Readiness

Bitcoin Everlight’s rollout is structured around staged testing and controlled network expansion. Each phase is designed to validate transaction flow, routing behavior, and system stability before broader integration occurs.

“The rollout is structured to confirm that the network performs consistently under load before expanding participation,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight. “The priority is operational reliability, not reacting to short-term market cycles.”

Market Context Without Price Assumptions

Bitcoin Everlight’s development is positioned independently of short-term Bitcoin price movements. The project is assessed based on execution, network reliability, and long-term integration within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than assumptions about market direction.

As Bitcoin market conditions continue to fluctuate, infrastructure projects such as Bitcoin Everlight are evaluated on their ability to operate consistently across varying environments rather than on speculative outcomes.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a lightweight Bitcoin transaction network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain without modifying Bitcoin’s base protocol or consensus rules. The network focuses on transaction routing, node operations, and settlement alignment while preserving Bitcoin’s role as the primary settlement layer.

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL and is conducting a multi-stage public presale as part of its initial network rollout.

