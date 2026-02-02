SVCV To Launch Its Flagship Global Music and Video Streaming Platform

New York City, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVCV (“SVCV Global,” “The Firm”), a multinational holding company launched by BCKD Capital in 2026, officially announces the launch of its own flagship music and video streaming platform, “GOGOPAPA” (“The Platform”).

The platform is currently under development and is expected to be released by mid-2027 for users all around the world.

The platform will host SVCV’s own original content, including but not limited to music, film, TV shows, etc., as well as third-party content licensed through different partnership agreements with production labels and rights holders worldwide.

The Firm will also introduce new and innovative technology for its platform that will make it stand out make it stand out from current platforms in the market.

Portfolio Synergy: A Diversified Vertically Integrated Ecosystem

In addition the streaming platform, the firm is launching roughly 25 flagship companies within the next two years, including online marketplaces, cloud and data services, AI technology services, and more.

SVC: Fashion, Cosmetics and Luxury House

ORBIT STATION: Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Infrastructure

RODEO: Online Fashion and Luxury Retailer

CANUCKLE: Online Shopping Marketplace

ARTISTA: Music Label and Distributor

IBG BANK: Private Bank and Wealth Management

IBGX MARKETS: Online Forex, Crypto and Predictions Markets Platform

LIVEWORLD: Live Music Event Organizer

HEADQUARTER: Global Luxury Penthouse-Style Executive Offices

Philosophy: Founder-Led and Culture-First

Central to SVCV's operational model is a founder- and culture-first philosophy. The Firm emphasizes long-term partnerships with acquired companies, aiming to preserve cultural authenticity and entrepreneurial spirit while providing global scale and strategic resources. BCKD Capital believes that innovation, creative leadership, and cultural relevance are the primary drivers of sustainable, long-term value.

About BCKD

BCKD Capital is a global financial institution and asset-creation platform established to develop, acquire, and scale the next generation of cultural, luxury, media, technology, and consumer enterprises. Through its multi-division structure, it manages a diversified ecosystem of operating companies and investment vehicles.

About SVCV

SVCV is a multinational holding company, "The Next-Generation’s Group," built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform to house and grow both acquired and internally developed brands across key verticals including luxury, media & streaming, data & AI, and financial services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

