NEXTROCK INVESTMENT GROUP AND SVCV TO ANNOUNCE ITS STRATEGIC PLANS AND TEAM AT THE INVESTOR PRESENTATION EVENT IN TOKYO

New York City, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRock Investment Group ("NextRock" or the "Firm"), a newly formed asset management platform with dual headquarters in Tokyo and New York, is launching its debut fund, “The Next Gen Leaders” to acquire and scale globally recognized brands for its group “SVCV Global.”

Dubbed by media outlets as “Generation Z’s First Super Conglomerate,” SVCV aims to build a global community and collective of bold and innovative next-gen leaders and culture setters.

The firm is raising roughly $5 billion through multiple funds to launch four global conglomerates — SVCV Global, IBGX Global, ORBT Global, and The GoGoPaPa Company — as well as acquire intellectual property catalogs, develop real estate assets, and establish financial investment divisions including hedge funds, private credit, and venture capital.

The firm is assembling a team of managing partners, each with more than 20 years of experience in private equity, private credit, public markets, mergers and acquisitions, and cross-border transactions at some of the world’s leading financial institutions.

The firm has incorporated its entities in Delaware, Japan, and Guernsey and licensed its fund in Guernsey.

The firm will deploy and allocate capital to acquire 30–80 private companies for each of its conglomerates to launch its flagship companies, including including digital trading platforms, fashion labels, music and video streaming platforms, video production houses, jewelry and beauty lines, and others. The firm will also allocate capital for its credit assets.

NextRock was established to create a bridge between creativity and capital—an institutional architecture capable of transforming cultural innovation into durable enterprise value.

From inception, the vision is to build a permanent, globally regulated financial structure that owns, manages, and scales the next generation of cultural, luxury, and media companies under one disciplined governance framework.

The firm offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in the next generation of global enterprises with a sophisticated financial and corporate structure and governance, multiple exit pathways (IPO, SPAC, ETF, M&A), diversified capital sources across instruments, contingency facilities for market volatility, etc.

The firm positions itself as a cultural-financial engine designed to industrialize creativity and institutionalize narrative

The firm’s portfolio synergies center around culture and innovation, anticipating the next wave of global innovation across industries.

The firm seeks to acquire some of the biggest brands in the world for its conglomerate portfolios, providing founders with a group to call their own and preserve and scale their legacies over the long term.

The firm's diversified investment-grade asset platform and experienced investment team are designed to provide institutional partners with improved ROE without increased regulatory risk. The platform offers enhanced fixed-income capabilities, position-level reporting, integrated risk modeling, reduced management fees, comprehensive stress-testing data, actuarial compatibility, and predictable cash flows.

NextRock plans to list its conglomerates, flagship companies, and itself in multiple public exchanges, such as the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the Euronext Paris, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and others.

The firm is currently engaged with partners across multiple industries to establish strategic alliances.

The firm targets annualized returns of 10%–40% across its strategies.

The firm will formally introduce its leadership team and strategic roadmap during its inaugural investor presentation scheduled to take place in Tokyo later this spring.

NextRock Investment Group

NextRock Investment Group is a global asset management platform and the group's flagship financial firm. It manages a diversified portfolio across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, venture capital, and real estate.

BCKD Capital

BCKD Capital is an asset-creation platform focused on developing, acquiring, and scaling the next generation of global enterprises.

SVCV

SVCV (SVCV Global) is a next-generation multinational holding company built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform for housing and scaling both acquired and internally developed brands across multiple industries.

IBGX

IBGX Global (IBGX) is a multinational holding company for financial services firms that is currently being launched by the firm.

ORBT

Orbt Global (ORBT) is a multinational holding company for technology firms that is currently being launched by the firm.

GOGO

The GoGoPaPa Company (GOGO) is a multinational holding company for entertainment-focused businesses being launched by the firm.

NEXTSHARK

NextShark is the firm’s private credit fund lending capital to institutional firms secured by diversified collateral

NEXTGEN

NextGen is the firm’s intellectual property fund, acquiring music and film catalogs with steady revenue income.

DOTCOM

DotCom is the firm’s venture capital fund investing in early-stage companies in technology sectors.

SENTIENT AI

Sentient AI is the firm’s artificial intelligence and quantum hedge fund.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

