NEXTROCK INVESTMENT GROUP TO LAUNCH MULTINATIONAL SVCV AS GENERATION Z’S FIRST SUPER CONGLOMERATE

New York City, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRock Investment Group ("NextRock" or the "Firm"), a newly established global asset management platform with dual headquarters in Tokyo and New York, is preparing a launch in early 2026 with plans to raise roughly $5 billion over the next five years across several funds to finance an expansive portfolio of companies spanning media, technology, finance and consumer brands.

The firm aims to build a diversified portfolio of operating companies and investment funds focused on the convergence of media, technology, finance, and consumer brands, with the objective of creating the next generation of global conglomerates.

NextRock’s investment model integrates private equity, venture capital, private credit, and intellectual property (IP) investment to establish and scale multinational holding companies. These platforms are designed to execute acquisition-driven growth strategies, consolidating businesses across high-growth cultural and digital sectors to form vertically integrated ecosystems.

“This is an institutional effort to construct a permanent capital base for the cultural and technology-driven economy,” the firm said in its founding investment materials. “Our strategy bridges institutional finance with creative enterprise and innovate technology by providing the structural capital required to scale intellectual property and consumer platforms globally.”

The firm will formally introduce its leadership team and strategic roadmap during its inaugural investor presentation scheduled to take place in Tokyo later this year.

A Multi-Platform Investment Architecture

The firm's structure is anchored by NextRock Investment Group, the flagship asset manager overseeing institutional strategies across private equity, credit, venture capital, hedge funds, and real estate. Complementing the asset manager are several dedicated operating platforms established to house and scale portfolio companies:

SVCV Global: A multinational holding company targeting consumer brands and cultural enterprises.

IBGX Global: A financial services holding company.

ORBT Global: A technology-focused group concentrating on digital infrastructure and platforms.

The GoGoPaPa Company: An entertainment and media conglomerate focused on content creation and distribution.

To originate and scale new ventures internally, the firm has established BCKD Capital, an internal asset-creation unit dedicated to developing new businesses and commercializing acquired intellectual property.

Acquisition-Led Growth Strategy

The Firm’s core strategy is predicated on significant acquisition activity, with each holding company projected to acquire between 30 and 80 individual businesses over time. This roll-up strategy targets fragmented sectors at the intersection of culture, technology, and consumer behavior, including digital commerce, streaming media, fashion, and financial technology.

NextRock's investment thesis is driven by the view that intellectual property and proprietary digital platforms will serve as primary drivers of enterprise value in the evolving global economy.

Specialized Investment Vehicles

To provide diversified exposure to these themes, NextRock will manage a suite of specialized investment funds:

NextShark: A private credit fund focused on secured institutional lending.

NextGen: An IP fund targeting acquisitions of music and film catalogs.

DotCom: A venture capital strategy dedicated to early-stage technology companies.

Sentient AI: A hedge fund focused on opportunities in artificial intelligence and advanced technology sectors.

This multi-strategy approach is designed to generate diversified revenue streams and mitigate cyclical risk within the broader financial markets.

Global Infrastructure and Institutional Focus

NextRock has established a global legal and operational footprint, with corporate entities incorporated in Delaware, Japan, and Guernsey. The firm's primary investment fund is licensed in Guernsey, a jurisdiction of choice for international asset managers. Operations are based in New York and Tokyo, with the current team comprising approximately 30 investment professionals. The firm anticipates significant expansion as its investment activities accelerate.

The target investor base consists primarily of institutional investors seeking exposure to a curated portfolio of cultural, technological, and financial assets. Performance objectives are strategy-dependent, with internal targets ranging from 10% to 40% annualized returns. Investment structures are designed to include milestone-based financing, multiple defined exit pathways, and contingency facilities to navigate market volatility.

Pathway to Public Markets

A key component of NextRock's long-term strategy involves pursuing public listings for its conglomerates and operating companies. Potential listing venues under consideration include the New York Stock Exchange, Tokyo Stock Exchange, and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reflecting a hybrid model that combines long-term private ownership with strategic access to public capital markets.

NextRock Investment Group

NextRock Investment Group is a global asset management platform and the Group’s flagship financial firm. It manages a diversified portfolio across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, venture capital, and real estate.

SVCV

SVCV (SVCV Global) is a next-generation multinational holding company built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform for housing and scaling both acquired and internally developed brands across multiple industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

