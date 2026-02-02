DENVER, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent reports that Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been tapped by President Trump to deploy AI systems to hunt fraud, likened in headlines to an AI “Ironman suit”, have reignited interest in how far advanced technology can really go. While the phrase is metaphorical, the underlying idea is very real: software, materials, and hardware are converging to augment human capability in ways that once sounded like science fiction.

So, what if Palantir, or some future prime contractor, were actually tasked with building a next-generation, Ironman-style wearable system? The answer wouldn’t lie with a single company, but with an ecosystem spanning AI, advanced materials, sensors, computing, and defense engineering.

Here are four publicly traded companies that could plausibly play a role in such a future, starting with one whose technology was tapped by the President for this potential mission.

Palantir Technologies

The AI brain behind the suit

Palantir doesn’t manufacture hardware, but it excels at something arguably more important: real-time data integration and decision-making. Reports that Palantir’s AI tools are being leveraged to detect fraud highlight the company’s ability to ingest massive data streams, identify anomalies, and surface actionable intelligence.

In any advanced wearable system, AI would be essential, coordinating sensor inputs, environmental data, and user feedback. Palantir’s platforms could serve as the command-and-control layer, translating raw data into situational awareness and predictive insights.

Recent developments: Palantir heads into its Q4 2025 earnings report (released or imminent as of early February 2026) with lofty Wall Street expectations, including projected revenue of around $1.34 billion (up ~62% year-over-year) and adjusted EPS of ~$0.23. Analysts highlight surging U.S. commercial growth (potentially over 100% in recent quarters), accelerating federal contracts (e.g., a major U.S. Navy deal), and AI platform momentum via tools like AIP.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB)

Spider silk superfibers as the foundation of next-gen wearables

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories may technically be classified as a biotech company, but its core innovation places it squarely in the advanced materials category. The company has successfully developed recombinant spider silk, a material long considered the toughest superfiber known to man due to its unmatched combination of strength, flexibility, and light weight.

Spider silk has been prized for decades by scientists and defense researchers alike, with many experts viewing it as a potential key to unlocking entirely new classes of materials. Kraig’s breakthrough, producing spider silk at scale using engineered silkworms, moves the fiber from theoretical promise toward commercial reality.

In an advanced wearable or exosuit concept, spider silk could be used for ultralight structural fabrics, flexible armor, load-bearing textiles, or high-durability composites, making KBLB a fascinating frontier play in future wearable technologies.

Recent developments: Kraig Biocraft continues to scale up production of its recombinant spider silk, with recent reports indicating the company is fulfilling sample orders for three top name-brand companies. While the specific names have not yet been publicly announced, they may be revealed around the time of delivery.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA)

On-device AI and real-time processing power

AI is only as effective as the hardware running it. NVIDIA’s GPUs and embedded AI systems power everything from autonomous vehicles to robotics, making the company a natural enabler of advanced wearable intelligence.

For an Ironman-style concept, NVIDIA’s technology could provide the real-time processing muscle needed to interpret sensor data, manage machine vision, and execute rapid responses, all within a compact, energy-efficient footprint.

Recent developments: NVIDIA remains at the center of the AI boom, with CEO Jensen Huang recently discussing potentially "huge" investments in key partners like OpenAI (described as possibly the company's largest ever), alongside a $2 billion investment in CoreWeave to accelerate AI factory buildouts (targeting gigawatts of capacity). These moves underscore NVIDIA's deepening role in funding and powering frontier AI development, fueling expectations for continued explosive demand for its chips.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL)

The nervous system: sensors and connectors

A high-performance wearable system would rely on thousands of data points moving seamlessly between components. TE Connectivity specializes in ruggedized connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems designed for harsh environments, exactly the conditions advanced wearables would face.

From motion tracking to biometric monitoring, TE’s components could form the nervous system of a wearable platform, linking materials, electronics, and AI into a cohesive whole.

Individually, these companies address different challenges and the tech may not have reached Tony Stark comic book levels yet, but the ingredients for advanced, intelligent, materials-driven wearables are already being engineered in labs and factories around the world. For investors and technologists alike, that’s a fascinating frontier worth watching.

