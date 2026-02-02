Food Logistics Recognizes Source Logistics Executives as 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics, a leading provider of integrated warehousing, distribution, fulfillment, and specialized freight services, today announced that co-founders Marcelo Sada and Raul Villarreal have been named recipients of the prestigious 2026 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award by Food Logistics.

The annual Rock Stars of the Supply Chain program honors influential leaders who demonstrate exceptional innovation, resilience, and operational excellence across the global cold food supply chain. Recipients are recognized for their ability to navigate increasing complexity while driving measurable improvements in efficiency, reliability, and service.

This year, Food Logistics recognized Marcelo Sada, president of Source Logistics, in the Leaders in Excellence category for his strategic leadership and sustained contributions to supply chain performance. Raul Villarreal, CEO of Source Logistics, was named in the Top Warehousing Leader category in recognition of his operational expertise and commitment to optimizing cold chain warehousing and distribution.

"The recognition by Food Logistics is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Source Logistics team," said Sada. "The global cold food supply chain faces dynamic challenges, and we are committed to leveraging innovation and strategic insight to ensure our customers receive the highest levels of consistency, visibility, and food safety."

Source Logistics continues to distinguish itself through a customer-centric approach, operational excellence, and the strategic use of technology to strengthen cold chain integrity. The recognition of its executives underscores the company’s commitment to leadership, innovation, and long-term value creation across the global food supply chain.

"From cargo fraud and natural disasters to ever-changing food safety regulations and increase in tariffs and cost of goods, many of today's supply chain leaders are faced with a number of challenges. But it's their resilience, hard work, innovation and attention to quality, sustainability and food safety that separates these rock stars apart from everyone else," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

To learn more about Source Logistics’ commitment to an innovative and reliable global cold food supply chain, visit sourcelogistics.com.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

