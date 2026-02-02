Commvault Names Carahsoft AMER Public Sector Partner Award Winner in Fearless Awards 2025

RESTON, Va., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the AMER Public Sector Partner Award Winner in the Commvault Fearless Awards 2025. This global recognition celebrates Carahsoft’s unwavering commitment to cyber resilience, innovation and delivering exceptional business outcomes for the Public Sector.

The Commvault Fearless Awards honor partners who demonstrate fearless commitment to a new era of unified, cloud-native, AI-driven resilience. Honorees across Commvault’s global partner ecosystem were recognized across 24 categories, including Champion, Alliance, GSI Growth, Cyber Readiness, Cloud Excellence, and Breakthrough Awards.

As Commvault’s Public Sector distributor since 2022, Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams have worked to drive deals and brand awareness for Commvault’s data security, identity resilience and cyber recovery solutions. In 2025, Carahsoft helped facilitate new procurement pathways, supported and trained a wide range of partners and drove meaningful growth through renewals and solution expansions. The companies’ joint marketing initiatives further elevated Commvault’s presence in the Government market by highlighting key security, compliance and efficiency capabilities as well as complementary integrations across the ecosystem. Together, these efforts contributed to stronger customer outcomes and a more robust Public Sector footprint.

“We’re honored to receive the AMER Public Sector Partner Award from Commvault, as it reflects the dedication our team brings to supporting our partners and the Public Sector community,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Over the past year, we’ve focused on expanding enablement, strengthening our partner ecosystem and helping customers streamline procurement and enhance their data-protection capabilities. This award underscores the value of our collaborative approach and our ongoing commitment to being a trusted, strategic partner to Commvault, our reseller partners and the agencies we collectively serve.”

“The Commvault Fearless Awards recognize partners who embody the spirit of resilience in the face of evolving cyber threats,” said Chad Blackwell, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization, Commvault. “We're thrilled to honor our winners who have demonstrated fearless devotion to promoting cyber resilience.”

Commvault announced the winners of the Fearless Awards on November 12 at its annual SHIFT event in New York City. A full list of all winners can be found here. To access sessions focused on Cyber Resilience in the Cloud, Security Strategy, and the biggest highlights from SHIFT NYC, explore SHIFT on-demand videos here.

Commvault’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or Commvault@carahsoft.com; or read this complimentary solutions brief, FedRAMP High Authorized – Protect Your Data While Meeting the Highest Security Standards Recognized by the U.S. Government.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

