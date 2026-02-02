Neuroscale AI and Carahsoft Partner to Modernize Federal Hiring With Secure, AI-Driven Talent Management Solutions

STERLING, Va. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroscale AI, a leader in secure, agentic AI for workforce transformation, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Neuroscale’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s AI-driven talent management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“Federal agencies need tools that make merit-based hiring not just a policy ideal but an operational reality,” said Ishan Jadhwani, CEO & Founder of Neuroscale AI. “By partnering with Carahsoft, we can empower agencies with on-premise, compliance-aware AI that accelerates talent sourcing and screening, ensures fairness and upholds the values of Government service. Our ARBI and Athena platforms deliver the speed, accuracy and security that agencies need to meet the mandates of Executive Order 14170.”

This partnership comes at a pivotal time, as Federal agencies move to implement Executive Order 14170, Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service (Jan. 20, 2025), and OPM’s Merit-Based Hiring Plan (May 29, 2025). These reforms overhaul decades of hiring practices by replacing degree-based credentialing with skills-based assessments, requiring essay submissions that evaluate candidates’ commitment to constitutional principles, and enforcing a two-page resume limit to keep reviews focused on relevant qualifications. The Plan also seeks to reduce the time-to-hire to under 80 days, expand the recruitment pool and reaffirm that Federal employment decisions must rest solely on merit, skills and dedication.

Neuroscale AI directly supports these mandates through its ARBI and Athena platforms. ARBI delivers validated, skills-based assessments aligned with updated requirements, while automating compliance with veterans’ preference and applicable Federal hiring standards. Athena enables applicants to develop concise, merit-based resumes and prepare for essay-style evaluations consistent with the Plan’s requirements. Together, these AI-driven solutions enable agencies to meet EO 14170’s goals of faster hiring, fairer evaluations and restored confidence in the Federal hiring system, while maintaining the highest standards of security, transparency and constitutional alignment.

Neuroscale Aurora complements ARBI and Athena by extending AI into the candidate engagement and workforce management lifecycle. Originally designed for automated outreach and live campaign dashboards, Aurora enables agencies to deliver personalized candidate communications at scale, ensuring applicants have a transparent, engaging experience from first contact through hiring. By streamlining outreach, tracking engagement and integrating seamlessly with evaluation and compliance workflows, Aurora helps agencies accelerate hiring while reinforcing the fairness and merit principles outlined in Executive Order 14170 and the Merit-Based Hiring Plan.

Neuroscale’s Public Sector Solutions:

Neuroscale ARBI (Agentic Resume-Based Intelligence)

ARBI is an AI arbitrator that applies Generative AI and agentic reasoning to automate critical parts of the hiring workflow, enabling agencies to:

Accelerate candidate sourcing with rapid, multi-modal resume and credential assessments.

Ensure compliance with veterans’ preference, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and clearance-based hiring rules.

Map skills to mission roles to better align candidate capabilities with agency workforce requirements.

Maintain security with on-premise, airgap deployments that safeguard sensitive applicant data.

Neuroscale Athena

Athena complements ARBI by empowering both recruiters and candidates with AI-driven tools for:

Resume and application preparation tailored to merit-based evaluation criteria.

Mock interviews and skills-based assessments that improve candidate readiness.

Recruiter insights that help humanize the hiring process while reducing unconscious bias.



Together, ARBI and Athena create a secure, AI-enabled talent intelligence ecosystem that reduces hiring timelines significantly while ensuring compliance with Federal mandates for fairness, transparency and merit-based selection.

“With the addition of Neuroscale AI’s solutions to our portfolio, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can now help agencies implement the intent of Executive Order 14170 at scale,” said Edward Walinsky, Sales Director overseeing the Neuroscale Team at Carahsoft. “By delivering fast, fair and compliant talent sourcing and assessments, Neuroscale’s ARBI and Athena platforms enable agencies to rebuild trust in Federal hiring while filling mission-critical roles more efficiently.”

Neuroscale AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Neuroscale@carahsoft.com or learn more about Neuroscale here.

About Neuroscale AI

Neuroscale AI delivers secure, on-premise agentic AI solutions that transform how organizations assess, source, and manage talent. Its flagship platforms—ARBI for intelligent talent sourcing and compliance-aware screening, and Athena for recruiter and candidate enablement—accelerate hiring decisions while preserving fairness, security, and transparency. Neuroscale AI empowers organizations across Federal, State, and Local government to meet mission-critical workforce needs at the speed of modern service.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for GovCon, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

