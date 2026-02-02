Chef Jay Park earns Gold at Canadian Culinary Championship

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Jay Park of Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar has been crowned Canada’s Culinary Champion, earning Gold at the 2026 Canadian Culinary Championship held last week, January 30 and 31 in Ottawa.

The championship brought together ten of Canada’s finest chefs, each a regional gold medalist from competitions held nationwide in fall 2025. Over three demanding competitions, chefs were tested on creativity, technical mastery, adaptability, and composure under pressure, all before a panel of respected chefs, authors, and culinary experts.

To take home gold, Chef Jay Park advanced through three rounds: Mystery Wine, where chefs received an unknown bottle and crafted a dish using local ingredients to complement the wine under strict time and budget constraints; Black Box, an intense one hour challenge requiring two plated dishes created from a surprise selection of ingredients; and the Grand Finale, where chefs presented a signature dish developed over months of preparation for judges and guests alike.





Chef Park’s competition dishes included:

Mystery Wine dish: Braised duck leg pasta, beet purée, duck jus and parsley

Black Box dishes: Parisienne Gnocchi, dandelion leaf purée, duck ragu, fresh cheese curds with maple pecans Polenta congee, kimchi with pickled rhubarb and sesame seeds, pickled seaweed with soy sauce reduction vinaigrette

Grand Finale dish: Wingtat Canada chicken ‘poulet pressé’, gochujang gastric glazed chicken heart, crispy chicken skin ‘tartlet’ with chicken liver mousse, chicken jus with garlic thyme chicken fat. This dish told the story of his path from his home in Korea to Vancouver, and from culinary school to Chef de Cuisine at Boulevard.



The Grand Finale unfolded alongside a Spirit of the West celebration, pairing the chefs’ dishes with live performances by Geoffrey Kelly, Barney Bentall, Matthew Harder, and Luke Doucet, culminating in the crowning of Canada’s top chef.





“To compete at this level is incredibly demanding, and to be named Canadian Culinary Champion is truly humbling,” said Chef Jay Park. “This result reflects months of preparation and the unwavering support of my team at Boulevard. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”

The Canadian Culinary Championship represents the pinnacle of Canada’s Great Kitchen Party program, whose mission is to celebrate Canadian excellence while raising funds to ensure youth have equitable access to music education, sport opportunities, and food security.

Chef Park’s national win marks a significant milestone in his career and adds to Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar’s strong presence on Canada’s culinary stage.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Located in Vancouverʼs downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is the premier award-winning dining destination led by Executive General Manager Lisa Haley, Executive Chef Roger Ma and Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi. Committed to culinary excellence, the renowned restaurant offers a delightful dining experience with innovative dishes, impeccable service, and an elegant ambiance.

One of the most awarded restaurants in the cityʼs recent history, Boulevardʼs seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar, and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktails.

More information can be found at www.boulevardvancouver.ca or on social @blvdyvr

