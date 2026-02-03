LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE LAUNCHES 2025 ANNUAL REPORT

Long Beach, CA, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) released its 2025 Annual Report, spotlighting a year of achievements that directly impacted the Long Beach community, including national recognition for advancing equity and belonging, a $2 million endowment to support future nurses, and the renaming of the college library in honor of local trailblazer Bobbie Smith.

The report also highlights progress in student success, campus development, and community engagement, reinforcing LBCC’s role as a regional leader in higher education and workforce preparation.

Additional highlights from the 2025 Annual Report include:

Earned national recognition with the prestigious American Association of Community Colleges Award of Excellence for Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

The largest Commencement ceremony in LBCC’s nearly 100-year history, reflecting record student achievement

The groundbreaking of the new Building E College Center, a project that has already received awards for design and innovation

Expanded partnerships with community organizations, including the Long Beach Sister City Association

Statewide recognition for LBCC’s leadership in supporting student parents, improving access for families pursuing higher education

LBCC’s 2025 Annual Report is available online at www.LBCC.edu.

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.