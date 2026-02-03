BROAD ARROW CELEBRATES SUCCESS OF ITS GLOBAL ICONS: ONLINE AUCTION SERIES

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), is celebrating the success of its multi-location online auction series, Global Icons: Online. The three-part series included Global Icons: Europe Online and Global Icons: UK Online which closed on 30 January, as well as Global Icons: Memorabilia Online that closed on 1 February. An incredible selection of carefully curated collector cars and memorabilia attracted nearly 800 registered bidders from 35 countries around the world, with live previews held at prestigious locations including Roland-Garros Stadium and Salon Rétromobile in Paris, alongside Broad Arrow offices in the UK and Europe. The three online auctions totalled more than €18.3 million, with 90 percent of all lots sold.

The star of the auction was one of the most iconic race cars in Formula One history, the 1992 Benetton B192-05 that Michael Schumacher raced to his first ever Grand Prix win at Spa-Francorchamps. Never before offered to the public, it attracted intense interest from collectors around the world, passing the chequered flag for a total sale price of €5.082.000.



“We are absolutely thrilled that our first European online auction series has been extremely well received by global collectors,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region. “Our online platform allowed bidders from around the world to acquire some of the most iconic collector cars and memorabilia from the history of motoring and motorsport. We are of course especially honoured to have been entrusted with the first ever public sale of the car in which Michael Schumacher won his first F1 race."

Alongside Schumacher’s Benetton, a 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale attracted some of the most frenzied bidding, exceeding its upper estimate to set a European auction record for the model at €561.000. The only example to have been painted in Azzurro California blue, this uncompromising Ferrari is one of only 51 to have been fitted with Lexan sliding windows and features a number of highly desirable options. Another Ferrari that dramatically turned up the bidding heat was a 1990 Ferrari Mondial t Cabriolet, a car once overlooked by many enthusiasts. Finished in seldom seen Verde Scuro green over a tan leather interior, this highly original example of a classic 1990s open-top Ferrari attracted a total sale price of €99.000, exceeding its high auction estimate by 52 percent.

A 1964 ASA 1000 GT Berlinetta also exceeded its high estimate, selling for €79.750. A timeless grand touring coupé conceived by the great Enzo Ferrari, it is one of only 52 produced and the product of a remarkable collaboration between Ferrari, Bizzarrini, Colombo, and Giorgetto Giugaro while he was at Bertone, making it a genuine jewel of motoring history.

Iconic Lamborghini models reflected the continued global interest in some of the greatest supercars to emerge from the famous stable of Sant’Agata Bolognese. First was a pristine 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S. One of only 338 built, the matching numbers example in its distinctive Giallo Miura over Nero leather has travelled only 2,000km since a five-year restoration that was completed in 2011. Meticulously cared for, with only 38,500km on the odometer, it achieved a total sale price of €1.716.000. Other Lamborghinis included a true 1980s icon in the form of a 1986 Countach 5000 QV that sold for €792.000 and a highly desirable six-speed manual 2003 Murciélago that rampaged to a price of €302.500.

Among many other highlights of Broad Arrow’s Global Icons: Europe Online auction was a beautifully preserved 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 S Spider that sold for €660.000, a 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT ‘M-Series’ in unusual Blu Sera Metallizzato with an orange leather interior that sold for €440.000, and a 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera RUF 3.6 Kompressor in striking yellow that sold for €162.250.

The Broad Arrow Global Icons: UK Online auction also attracted global interest, with a 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina achieving a total sale price of £335,500. The most intense bidding battle was for a true icon of the road, a 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo which sold for £211,750. Pre-war collectors were equally enthusiastic, with bids rapidly increasing for a 1924 Vauxhall 30-98 OE-Type Velox which sold for £173,250.

There was exciting bidding competition for over 100 exclusive items of motoring and motorsport memorabilia in Broad Arrow’s Global Icons: Memorabilia Online auction. Items related to the legendary F1 driver, Ayrton Senna, topped the list, including a replica of the Bell helmet the Brazilian driver wore while with McLaren in 1988, which sold for an astonishing €55.625. A rear wheel from the McLaren that Senna drove in the 1990 San Marino Grand Prix also surpassed pre-sale estimates to sell for €33.750.

As with the Benetton B192, there was intense bidding for a number of Michael Schumacher items, particularly an original 1994 Benetton helmet which sold for €44.375 and a set of original Benetton overalls from Schumacher’s 1995 Formula One season that sold for €23.750.

Broad Arrow Global Icons: Online Auction 2026 – Top 10 Results

1992 Benetton B192-05 - €5.082.000 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S - €1.716.000 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS - €1.386.000 1986 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV - €792.000 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 S Spider - €660.000 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale - €561.000 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Clubsport – Sold After Auction 1975 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB – €473.000 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT - €440.000 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina - €387.100

“We couldn’t have wished for a more exciting start to our 2026 European collector car auction calendar,” says Philip Kantor, Vice Chairman of Europe and Senior Car Specialist with Broad Arrow. “Our Global Icons: Online series of auctions enabled collectors to acquire some truly iconic automobiles and memorabilia and now we look forward to our next European auction at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in partnership with BMW AG in May. We already have some fantastic cars consigned and welcome interested consignors to speak with one of our specialists about additional opportunities.”

After the enormous success of Broad Arrow’s Global Icons: Online auction series, attention now turns to The Amelia Auction, taking place from 6-7 March on Amelia Island in Florida. This will be the fourth time Broad Arrow is honoured to be the official auction house of The Amelia Concours, and it will present a spectacular selection of collector cars when bidding gets underway at the renowned Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island hotel. Additional featured highlights and the complete digital catalogue will be available soon.

All prices listed include the relevant Buyer’s Premium, which is 10 percent (10%) of the final hammer price on automobile lots and 25 percent (25%) on memorabilia lots. The overall Global Icons auction tally includes the Global Icons: UK Online results, which were conducted in GBP and converted to EUR with the 30 January exchange rate. Additional hi-res images are available, contact a member of the Broad Arrow press team.

