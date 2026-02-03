One Month to Go: Sustainability LIVE and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE 2026

London, UK – 3 February 2026 – With just one month to go, the Net Zero Summits are set to convene senior leaders from sustainability, energy, finance and technology to accelerate progress towards a net-zero economy.

Taking place across key regions, the Net Zero Summits will bring together decision-makers responsible for shaping decarbonisation strategies, managing transition risk and delivering measurable climate outcomes across global organisations.

One month until leaders meet to turn net-zero ambition into action

With only four weeks remaining, final preparations are underway as speakers, partners and delegates prepare to convene in London. The summits are designed to move the conversation beyond targets and commitments, focusing instead on execution — from enterprise-wide climate strategy and leadership to the operational levers required to decarbonise global supply chains.

Sustainability LIVE will centre on climate leadership, innovation and organisational transformation, while Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE will spotlight the role of procurement and supply chain functions in delivering Scope 3 emissions reductions and building resilience.





Key themes across the agenda

The Net Zero Summits will explore a wide range of critical topics, including:

Delivering credible net-zero strategies across complex, global operations



Scaling clean energy and low-carbon technologies



Managing Scope 3 emissions and supply chain decarbonisation



Financing the transition while balancing risk and long-term value



Using digital tools, data and AI to support reporting, transparency and accountability



Aligning sustainability strategy with commercial performance



Speakers will share real-world case studies and insights from sectors including energy, manufacturing, finance, data centres, transport and technology.

Driving net-zero delivery across functions

As organisations face rising regulatory pressures and stakeholder expectations, both summits will provide platforms for leaders to share insight on moving from climate ambition to execution. Sustainability LIVE will explore enterprise-wide climate strategy, leadership, energy transition and innovation, while Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE will focus on the practical levers procurement and supply chain leaders can use to reduce emissions and drive resilience across value chains.

Circularity & Recycling panel to spotlight circular economy solutions

A key session at Sustainability LIVE is Circularity & Recycling, taking place on 5 March 2026 from 09:20–10:00 (GMT) on the Sustainability Stage.

The panel will examine how circular economy principles are transforming business models, reducing waste and creating long-term value. Industry leaders will discuss how organisations are designing out waste, extending product lifecycles and collaborating across sectors to scale circular solutions.

Confirmed speakers include:

Clare Woodford , VP, Sustainability and Impact, Alpine Group



, VP, Sustainability and Impact, Alpine Group Samir Ahmed , Global Vice President, Intertek



, Global Vice President, Intertek Dana Haidan , Chief Sustainability Officer, Virgin Media O2



, Chief Sustainability Officer, Virgin Media O2 Dr Adam Read MBE, Chief External Affairs and Sustainability Officer, SUEZ



Shared agenda themes at both events

Across Sustainability LIVE and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE , sessions will explore:

Speakers will combine high-level strategy with real-world case studies, offering delegates actionable insight to accelerate climate progress within their organisations.

Why it matters

Procurement and supply chain functions now represent a significant share of organisational emissions and influence, while sustainability leaders face growing demands to demonstrate measurable outcomes. By bringing these perspectives together in back-to-back summits, BizClik is creating opportunities for cross-functional collaboration and practical solutions that support climate impact at scale.

Event details

Dates: 4–5 March 2026

Venue: QEII Centre, Westminster, London

Who attends: Sustainability executives, procurement and supply chain leaders, ESG and climate strategy professionals, operational decision-makers, policymakers and solution providers.

About the Events

Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 is BizClik’s flagship sustainability event, connecting leaders to share strategies, policies and innovations shaping the transition to a net-zero economy.

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE : The Net Zero Summit 2026 empowers procurement and supply chain leaders with practical insight to integrate sustainability, resilience and value through climate action and operational excellence.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and live events across sustainability, technology, procurement, fintech and AI.

ENDS

Media Contact

Isobel Hutchin

Marketing Lead, BizClik

izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com