Sustainability Magazine’s Latest Issue Features Global Brands Redefining Fashion’s Impact

Top 10: Sustainable Fashion Brands

The fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to global emissions, producing 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2018 alone. This month’s Top 10 highlights the fashion brands leading the charge by reducing waste and emissions and promoting circularity.

“The most sustainable thing you can do as a designer, is to create pieces that people want and won’t want to throw away,” Stella McCartney, Fashion Designer (Vogue).

From Louis Vuitton’s ecosystem-conscious raw materials strategy to Stella McCartney’s pioneering plant-based alternatives, these brands are redefining fashion’s impact. Lululemon, Nike, H&M and more all demonstrate innovative approaches, from AI-driven recycling and traceable supply chains to gender equity and carbon reduction targets, showing that sustainable fashion is not just responsible, but creative and forward-looking.

Rowan Adams: How Tate & Lyle Hardwires Purpose and Climate Ambition into the Global Ingredients Group

Throughout his 25-year career at Tate & Lyle, Rowan Adams has witnessed the company evolve from a traditional sugar producer into a global food-ingredients partner helping brands reduce sugar, calories and environmental impact.

“The thing I’m most proud of is that sustainability is now a core part of our strategy and everything we do,” Rowan Adams, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Tate & Lyle.

In this feature, Rowan reflects on building a sustainability function that’s fully integrated into strategy, capital planning and M&A decisions. He shares insights on creating resilient supply chains, implementing regenerative agriculture and using technology to support farmers while driving measurable environmental and business outcomes.

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how purpose and sustainability are shaping the future of a 166-year-old company.

