Sweep to Lead CDP Reporting Workshop at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

London, UK – 3 February 2026 – Sustainability leaders attending Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 are invited to join a dedicated CDP Reporting Workshop with Sweep, focused on helping organisations simplify disclosure, improve data quality and build repeatable, efficient CDP reporting processes.

Taking place on 4 March 2026 from 09:30–10:15 (GMT) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London, the workshop will bring together sustainability, ESG and reporting leaders to explore how CDP submissions can be strengthened without increasing reporting burden or headcount.

Simplifying CDP reporting in a more demanding landscape

CDP reporting continues to grow in complexity, with higher expectations around data accuracy, consistency and credibility. As requirements evolve, sustainability teams face increasing pressure to deliver improved performance year on year while managing limited resources.

Workshop focus: practical insight and repeatable reporting

The Sweep-led workshop will focus on practical, real-world approaches to streamlining CDP reporting, helping organisations reduce manual effort while improving confidence in their data and disclosures.

Designed as a focused and interactive session, the workshop will explore:

What differentiates CDP A-grade responses from average submissions



How leading organisations simplify and automate data collection



Practical ways to improve data quality and confidence



How to turn CDP reporting into a repeatable, efficient annual process



Through expert insight and peer discussion, attendees will gain a clearer understanding of how to strengthen CDP outcomes while reducing complexity.





Who should attend

The session is designed for:

Sustainability and ESG leaders



Reporting and disclosure professionals



Data governance and performance leads



Executives responsible for CDP submissions and transparency



Attendees will leave with practical frameworks and approaches they can apply immediately to reduce reporting effort while improving results.

“High-quality CDP reporting is becoming a critical benchmark for credibility and transparency,” said Glen White, CEO at BizClik. “This workshop with Sweep is designed to give sustainability leaders practical, repeatable approaches to strengthen disclosure, improve data confidence and reduce the reporting burden as expectations continue to rise.”

Event details

Workshop: CDP Reporting Workshop with Sweep

Date: 4 March 2026

Time: 09:30–10:15 (GMT)

Venue: Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London

Part of: Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

Registration is now open- Interested delegates are encouraged to register early to secure their place.

